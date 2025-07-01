Discovery Education Presents New Teacher Resources as Part of Back-to-School Updates

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Discovery Education, the creators of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world, today announced an exciting new array of free, standards-aligned educational content and instructional resources for Back-to-School 2025 that will inspire teachers and engage students.

Available via the links below or within Discovery Education Experience, the essential companion for engaged PreK-12 classrooms, these new teacher resources support instruction in a variety of disciplines including ELA, Math, Social Studies, and Careers Exploration.

Designed to work alongside innovative product enhancements announced earlier this year, these new resources empower teachers to create personalized learning experiences with inquiry, excitement, and exploration that will hold students' attention while challenging them academically. Learn more about the other exciting Discovery Education updates for Back-to-School 2025 here.

Discovery Education's latest teacher resources were developed by the Discovery Education curriculum team along with a select set of strategic partners, and make teaching and learning even more relevant, interesting, and personalized. The new, free content includes:

Immersive Learning

TimePod Adventures: This interactive learning resource created in partnership with Verizon features time-traveling episodes designed to immerse students in grades K-12 in the universe like never before. Now accessible directly through a web browser on a laptop, Chromebook, or mobile device, students need only internet access and audio output to begin the journey. Guided by an AI-powered assistant and featuring grade-band specific lesson plans, these missions across time and space encourage students to take control, explore incredible environments, and solve complex challenges.

Interactive Virtual Labs: Created in partnership with the LEGO Group's Build the Change program, these labs investigate Bird Behavior and invite students in grades 6-8 to explore innovative ways to improve human-bird interactions in their shared environment. Designed to spark creativity and curiosity, these labs immerse students in engaging, hands-on experiences that connect the wider world to the classroom.

Classroom Activities

Ready-to-Use Activities: Excursion Across America is a series of 5 animated videos and ready-to-use activities introducing students to regional facts and environmental topics. The accompanying educator resources and activities showcase how students can make a positive impact on the planet. This content is from the Environmental Education Initiative, the first-of-its-kind effort to help students engage in environmental science.

Lesson Plan: A new lesson plan from the Digital Citizenship Initiative teaches students how to recognize unreliable online information while developing critical evaluation skills. The accompanying videos, activities, and educator resources make it simple for educators to integrate the lesson into any classroom. The Digital Citizenship Initiative is a dynamic partnership that provides educators and students with free tools, resources, and the skills needed to thrive in today's digital world.

Virtual Field Trips

Meet the Magnets: A Virtual Field Trip to the U.S. National Science Foundation National High Magnetic Field Laboratory: Join Sesame Workshop and Discovery Education for a virtual field trip to the U.S. National Science Foundation's National High Magnetic Field Laboratory and learn about the powerful science of magnets. Students in grades K-5 learn how science is all around and ask questions as they meet the scientists and technicians who build, maintain, and use magnets that impact our daily lives.

Total Health: A Virtual Field Trip with NBA and WNBA: Dive into total health with a behind-the-scenes look at how professional basketball players from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx maintain their health on and off the court. This virtual field trip inspires students in grades 3-8 to live a healthy lifestyle by showcasing the NBA and WNBA's dedication to mind and body wellness for their world-class athletes. Highlights include special access to state-of-the-art facilities, meeting dedicated health and fitness experts, and a visit with Timberwolves All-Star Center Rudy Gobert.

Discover more Discovery Education virtual field trips here or on the Virtual Field Trips channel in Discovery Education Experience.

Career Connectivity

Career Profile Library: Powered by partners such as Charles River, The Swinerton Foundation, and United Airlines, the career profile library from the STEM Careers Coalition shows students a variety of STEM leaders creating real-world solutions. The STEM Careers Coalition is an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations providing 11M+ students access to STEM resources and career connections since its launch in 2019.

Career Connect: The award-winning Career Connect is now available to all users of Discovery Education Experience. Career Connect builds students' curiosity and career readiness by connecting PreK-12 classrooms with a diverse group of industry professionals. Accompanying learning materials for K-12 classrooms, including videos, ready-to-use activities, lessons, and an interactive map aligned to 14 National Career Clusters® that support career exploration and workforce readiness skills.

"Discovery Education is thrilled to collaborate with our strategic partners to offer educators nationwide these exciting new digital resources," said Lance Rougeux, Senior Vice President of Curriculum, Instruction & Student Engagement at Discovery Education. "We've designed this content to help educators jump-start a year of curiosity and growth, and we are confident this engaging, standards-aligned content will enhance instruction and accelerate achievement."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com

