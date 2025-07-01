Inogen Alliance: BONUS: Energy Transition and Security in Europe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Rethinking: EHS Global Goals. Local Delivery.

In this follow-up to our last episode on navigating EHS through disruption, Host Angelique Dickson sits down with Alex Ferguson, CEO of Antea Group UK, to discuss Europe in greater depth. The discussion covers the significant changes driven by geopolitics and how governments and private sectors are responding to these changes, plus the evolving regulatory landscape.

Time Stamps

(00:11) Geopolitics and EHS: A European perspective

(01:05) Security concerns in energy transition

(01:55) Geopolitical impacts on energy supply

(04:13) Private sector innovations

(05:34) Regulatory challenges and adaptations

"?The energy transition in Europe is being accelerated by a need for energy security that 's underlying thing. That energy security comes in two ways. It's security of supply of energy in terms of raw material to produce energy, but it's also security in terms of the impacts of bad actors." - Alex

