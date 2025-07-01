Rullan Scott Technologies Launches in Florida

Brings Strategic IT Solutions & Innovations to Southeastern US Enterprises

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Florida's enterprise IT sector has a dynamic new force with the official launch of Rullan Scott Technologies, LLC. Founded by industry leaders Jonathan Rullan and Scott Kindelmann, the firm specializes in cutting-edge infrastructure, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions tailored for mid-enterprise and Fortune-class organizations. With a mission to deliver scalable, secure, and forward-thinking technology strategies, Rullan Scott Technologies is poised to transform how companies approach their IT ecosystems.

The new venture, based in Orlando, Florida, is uniquely positioned to help companies lower their cost of ownership while advancing digital transformation goals through cutting-edge IT strategies. Rullan Scott Technologies stands out by identifying cost-saving opportunities without compromising performance, agility, or security.

Built on Experience. Designed for Impact.

With over 15 years of hands-on IT experience, Jonathan Rullan brings a deep understanding of enterprise technology, from the help desk to leading high-performing solution architecture and technical sales teams. Holding certifications in Nutanix, VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft Azure, Jonathan is known for crafting infrastructure and cloud solutions that prioritize real-world impact. His client-first mindset ensures every strategy is built to drive meaningful business results.

A trusted advisor to CIOs and CISOs, Scott Kindelmann brings over two decades of enterprise IT sales expertise from top firms like Alturna-Tech, Dell EMC, and EMC. His consultative, GAP-Selling approach pairs next-gen infrastructure and cybersecurity with real business impact. Specializing in hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), ransomware-resilient data protection, and hybrid cloud governance, Scott is known for helping organizations reduce costs, boost resilience, and modernize with confidence.

"Our mission is to deliver practical, high-impact solutions that drive business success," said Jonathan Rullan. "From my early days troubleshooting systems to now architecting enterprise-level strategies, the focus has always been on meaningful outcomes."

Scott Kindelmann added, "We don't push products; we solve problems at the root. Every solution we recommend is designed to address the underlying cause and must either reduce cost, lower risk, or increase agility. If it doesn't deliver one of those outcomes, it's simply not the right fit for your business.""

Smarter, ROI-Driven IT Solutions for the Modern Enterprise

Unlike many large-scale IT providers, Rullan Scott Technologies isn't tied to a single OEM or cookie-cutter solution. The firm specializes in uncovering hidden inefficiencies, identifying high-ROI opportunities, and building IT strategies tailored to each organization's unique environment. Their shared belief: Technology should simplify, not complicate, and it should pay for itself.

About Rullan Scott Technologies, LLC

Rullan Scott Technologies is a Florida-based IT consulting firm specializing in hybrid cloud architecture, cybersecurity, infrastructure modernization, and cost optimization strategies. Serving mid-market and enterprise organizations across the Southeast and nationally, Rullan Scott Technologies empowers IT leaders to take bold steps toward operational excellence and digital resilience.

