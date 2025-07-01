DJ Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIR LN) Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2025 / 16:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.3788 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59601906 CODE: PRIR LN ISIN: LU1931975152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIR LN LEI Code: 213800QH5ZFWSE42RK13 Sequence No.: 394568 EQS News ID: 2163546 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

