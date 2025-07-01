Selenta Group (Brookfield) sells the iconic Mare Nostrum Resort in Tenerife in the largest ever transaction in Spain

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Canary Islands, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Selenta Group, owned by a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management, has finalised terms for the disposal of the Mare Nostrum Resort to the Spring Hotels chain for a total amount of €430 million.

The Mare Nostrum Resort transaction is an outstanding instance of entrepreneurial success and transformation in the hospitality industry. In less than two years, the holiday complex has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment, rebranding and revenue optimisation, with increased guest satisfaction with aspects of the resort. With an investment of more than €56 million, Selenta Group's growth strategy has positioned the three hotels of the Mare Nostrum Resort at the head of the leaderboard for revenue per room metrics (RevPAR) in the area, making the asset more attractive to any investor.

"The disposal of the Mare Nostrum Resort once again demonstrates the capacity of the Selenta Group to carry out high-quality total hotel transformation and repositioning projects, with success assured," said Selenta Group CEO Albert Tomàs. "Thanks to the support and confidence of our shareholder, Brookfield, we drew up and executed an ambitious investment and repositioning plan that has made the resort much more competitive. This milestone bolsters our group identity and launches us into the future with the ambition to lead our projects."

A successful transaction that launches the next stage for the Selenta Group

The transaction reflects the quality of the project carried out over the last two years and its direct impact on the market value of the complex. This very satisfactory transaction is also part of Brookfield's new process of disinvestment from the Spanish hospitality industry and is a further reflection of the successful relationship between Selenta and Brookfield.

"The project to reposition Mare Nostrum has been a resounding success," according to Alberto Nin, Managing Director of Brookfield Real Estate. "Selenta has very efficiently carried out the transformation of the resort and optimised its operating model to achieve RevPAR growth of 91% over the last 12 months. We are also confident that Spring, as the local operator, will provide the continuity and robustness required to consolidate this great project."

Since Brookfield first invested in the Selenta Group in 2021, the group has embarked on investments of some €200 million and partnered with major international brands such as Marriott, Hyatt, Hard Rock and Nikki Beach to reposition the assets of its shareholder. 2025 marks the beginning of a new phase for the Selenta Group, as the hotel operator will add to its asset management portfolio assets of other investors alongside those of its shareholder, Brookfield.

The Selenta Group specialises in revitalising and repositioning hotel assets to maximise their profitability. They have demonstrated their capacity with success stories such as the Hotel Princesa Sofía 5* (now Grand Hyatt Barcelona) and the Gran Hotel Torre Catalunya 4* (Nobu Barcelona 5*). The Group is currently focused on projects under way on the Costa del Sol, where the Hotel Don Carlos Marbella 5* will once again open its doors in July following a comprehensive refurbishment, as will the Marriott Princesa Plaza, Madrid, which has also been totally refurbished.

Selenta (Brookfield) was advised in this transaction by Perez Llorca, Eastdil Secured and JLL.

A luxury resort in Tenerife

The Mediterranean Palace 5*, completely refurbished in 2024, has been confirmed as the flagship of the Mare Nostrum Resort. With capacity for 1,072 guests, the hotel's offering has been completely modernised and now combines contemporary design and reimagined outdoor spaces to meet the expectations of international holidaymakers.

El Cleopatra Palace 4*, a four-star hotel, is the option for those seeking comfort, timeless elegance and attention to detail. Inspired by traditional Mediterranean aesthetics, it attracts couples and families seeking quality and service.

The Sir Anthony 5* is the resort's most exclusive offering. With just 70 rooms, this five-star hotel is intended to provide a luxury experience based on privacy, sophisticated design and highly personal service. Its boutique approach and strong reputation place among the leaders in premium hospitality in Tenerife.

The sale by Selenta to Spring Hotels also includes the resort's most iconic fine dining destinations - Coal, Diabolo and The Pier - which have been carefully remodeled by Selenta to create a complete, high-level holiday experience.

Selenta Group Communications: selenta@llyc.global

Tina Díaz: adiaz@llyc.global

Mireia Romero: mireia.romero@llyc.global

Phone number: +34 932 172 217

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722902/Selenta_Group_Mare_Nostrum_Resort.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/selenta-group-brookfield-sells-the-iconic-mare-nostrum-resort-in-tenerife-in-the-largest-ever-transaction-in-spain-302495803.html