The 2nd Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference, hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Frankfurt, took place on June 26, 2025, in Stuttgart, Germany. Several companies were honored with Best Practice awards across six categories, with Amos Food Group receiving the Best Practice Award for Social Responsibility.

Amos Ma, Chairman of Amos Food Group, delivered a speech at the conference.

With the theme "Together We Are Strong For a More Innovative, Healthy, Intelligent, and Sustainable Future," the conference was hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Frankfurt in collaboration with German institutions including GIZ (German Society for International Cooperation), the Baden-Württemberg IHK (Chamber of Commerce and Industry), KPMG Germany, as well as Chinese partners including the China-Europe Business Council.

According to the jury composed of experts from organizations including TÜV Rheinland, KPMG Germany and the Beijing ESG Research Institute, several companies including Sinopec, Global New Material International, Bayer China, Airbus China and Air China, were honored with Best Practice awards across six categories, including environmental protection, social responsibility, corporate management, scientific and technological innovation, education and training, and other ESG-related innovative practices.

At this year's conference, Amos Food Group from China won the Best Practice Award in the Social Responsibility category. Chairman Amos Ma expressed great honor and a strong sense of responsibility in receiving the award. As a representative awardee, he delivered a speech highlighting the group's comprehensive implementation of ESG principles in corporate governance, social responsibility, and environmental protection.

He stated that as the only mainland Chinese company ranked among the world's top 100 confectionery enterprises, the group remains committed to its mission of "being a messenger of sweetness to the world," using confectionery to connect global consumers and foster international friendship.

According to the organizers, the 3rd Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference will be held next year.

