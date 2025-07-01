Anzeige
WKN: A4189D | ISIN: GB00BPCT7534 | Ticker-Symbol: CTA0
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 14:08
3,680 Euro
-6,60 % -0,260
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7804,00018:19
3,8803,90018:15
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 16:48 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Corinne Ripoche

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer - Capita Experience

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 31p each

GB00BPCT7534

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise and retention of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and self-fund of income tax and national insurance liabilities.

c)

Price (s) and Volume(s) -

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

Price(s)

£nil

Volume(s)

73,495

Sale of shares

NA

0

Retention of shares

£nil

73,495

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

£nil

73,495

Sale of shares

NA

0

Retention of shares

£nil

73,495

e)

Date of the transaction

27 June 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)


