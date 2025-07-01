Franklin, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - "Cure the Causes," a comprehensive healthcare philosophy that focuses on identifying and addressing root causes of illness rather than treating symptoms, has received official trademark registration. This milestone provides legal protection for the methodology as it continues to expand internationally.





About the Philosophy

"Cure the Causes" represents a paradigm shift in healthcare thinking developed by Dr. Christina Rahm, encouraging individuals and health systems to address underlying factors contributing to health challenges rather than focusing solely on symptom management. The approach challenges conventional medical thinking by examining root contributors to illness across multiple dimensions: physical, emotional, spiritual, energetic, technical, financial, and environmental factors.

The methodology offers a four-dimensional path to wellness:

Physical Health : Through detoxification, targeted nutrition, and sustainable living

: Through detoxification, targeted nutrition, and sustainable living Mental and Emotional Wellness : Addressing psychological factors that contribute to illness

: Addressing psychological factors that contribute to illness Spiritual Balance : Recognizing the connection between spiritual well-being and physical health

: Recognizing the connection between spiritual well-being and physical health Environmental Factors: Identifying external toxins that may undermine health

Global Reach and Impact

The "Cure the Causes" book series, authored by Dr. Christina Rahm, has been translated into 27 languages and has gained readership across multiple continents. The philosophy's international appeal demonstrates its universal applicability across diverse cultural backgrounds.

The trademark registration coincides with the philosophy's implementation through The ROOT Brands, which operates in over 89 countries, and its integration with biotechnology research initiatives focused on sustainable, plant-based solutions.

Legal Protection and Future Expansion

The official trademark registration ensures that the "Cure the Causes" philosophy and educational framework are legally protected as the movement continues to scale globally. This foundation supports continued expansion through clinical education, public speaking, and research applications while preserving the methodology's authenticity.

About "Cure the Causes"

"Cure the Causes" is a comprehensive healthcare philosophy and methodology developed by Dr. Christina Rahm that integrates scientific research, holistic wellness practices, and educational empowerment to help individuals achieve optimal health and well-being by addressing root causes rather than symptoms.

