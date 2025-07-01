Anzeige
01.07.2025 16:54 Uhr
Breakthrough GameChange Solar Terrain Following System Dramatically Reduces Grading

--Genius Tracker TF now accommodates up to 1.7° post-to-post, enabling the industry's lowest grading requirement on challenging terrain--

NORWALK, Conn., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a global leader in solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking systems, announced the next generation of Genius Tracker TF, its terrain-following solar tracker. Genius Tracker TF now features exceptional slope adaptability of up to 1.7 degrees between posts. This upgrade allows solar developers to unlock more project sites with difficult topography and dramatically reduce grading costs and environmental impacts by reducing or eliminating grading.

GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker TF accommodates up to 1.7° post-to-post, enabling the industry's lowest grading requirement on challenging terrain

"Terrain challenges can be a big barrier to developing utility-scale solar projects," said Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar. "Genius Tracker TF helps our customers overcome those challenges by offering a tracker solution that works to reduce or eliminate grading by working with the contours of the land."

Genius Tracker TF is engineered to conform to natural land contours, eliminating the need for costly grading or complex articulating joints. Its streamlined design boosts profitability by reducing civil work, shortening construction timelines, and minimizing disruptions from elevated work zones. Proven on diverse terrain, TF delivers safe, high-yield performance while supporting faster, more efficient installations on even the most challenging sites.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, visit www.gamechangesolar.com

Contact:
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
GameChange Solar
lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

GameChange Solar - Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722874/Breakthrough_Terrain_Following.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breakthrough-gamechange-solar-terrain-following-system-dramatically-reduces-grading-302495813.html

