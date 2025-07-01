MTM, Inc.: MTM Transit Re-Awarded Contract to Operate TRACER Transit System

TRACY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / MTM Transit, a national leader in transit service operations, is proud to announce it has been re-awarded its contract to operate the City of Tracy, California's TRACER transit system. The renewed contract is effective for three years with two optional one-year extensions, continuing a successful nine-year partnership that began in 2016.

Through TRACER, the City of Tracy offers a robust suite of transportation options to residents, including fixed route, complementary Americans with Disabilities (ADA) paratransit, and TRACERPlus on-demand services. MTM Transit has served as the City's trusted transportation partner for nearly a decade, with a deep understanding of the community's needs, its passengers, and the operational landscape.

"Tracy is a shining example of a city that truly values the importance of public transportation," said MTM Transit President and CEO Alaina Macia. "We are honored to continue supporting the City and its residents through reliable, safe, and innovative transit solutions. With our seasoned local team, we look forward to helping the City further elevate the TRACER program in alignment with its long-term mobility goals."

MTM Transit's familiarity with the TRACER system has led to continuous service enhancements, strong on-time performance, and rising ridership levels. Under the leadership of General Manager Albert Perez and a dedicated team of 39 local staff, the TRACER program has grown significantly-doubling fixed route ridership and increasing TRACERPlus on-demand usage from 1,930 passengers in 2021 to more than 8,970 in 2023.

"Since 2016, we've treated our relationship with the City of Tracy as a true partnership rooted in trust and responsiveness," said Scott Transue, MTM Transit Regional Vice President. "From implementing new software and expanding services to overcoming staffing challenges and maintaining stellar safety records, we've consistently delivered on our promise to treat every trip as important. We're excited to continue building on this strong foundation."

Over the years, MTM Transit has played a key role in numerous program milestones, including the launch of the TRACERPlus on-demand pilot in 2020, multiple route expansions, and transitions to advanced software platforms like Reveal. The team has also maintained a strong community presence, supporting events like Bike-to-Work and assisting with Meals on Wheels deliveries.

Under the new contract, MTM Transit is eager to implement additional program improvements, help the City transition to new technology platforms, and support Tracy in meeting both its short- and long-term public transportation objectives.

