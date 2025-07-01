United Chargers Inc: Get a Free Home EV Charger Anywhere in Canada and Make Money by Charging at Home

Grizzl-E Club: Canada's First EV Charging Program That Pays Drivers Back And Provides Free EV charger

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / United Chargers Launches World's First Nationwide EV Charger Membership Program - The Grizzl-E Club.

As Canada's leader in home EV charging, United Chargers Inc. is proud to introduce a groundbreaking initiative - the first program of its kind globally: a nationwide club membership offering free EV chargers and energy cashback incentives.

With this bold step, United Chargers is pioneering the Charger-as-a-Service model, providing Canadians with a premium EV charging experience at no upfront cost. Drivers who average 1,500 to 2,000 km or more of all-electric driving per month are eligible to receive a free Grizzl-E charger, lifetime warranty, and peace of mind - all as part of their club membership.

This is a historic first for a privately held company to launch a program of this scale - offering smart charging equipment, cashback rewards, and lifelong service to EV drivers across Canada. The initiative aligns with our mission to make EV charging simple, reliable, and affordable for all Canadians.

Beginning July 1st, on Canada Day, Canadians can join the Grizzl-E Club by visiting club.grizzl-e.com. Members will receive:

A free Grizzl-E EV charger

First year of membership at no cost

$0.03 cashback per kWh of energy delivered to their EV

Gleb Nikiforov, CEO of United Chargers Inc., shared:

"Happy Canada Day! As a proudly Canadian company, our focus is always on making EV charging more accessible and affordable. With the launch of the Grizzl-E Club, we're ushering in a new era where charging equipment and support are free for life. Join us and enjoy meaningful benefits designed for EV drivers. And as we grow, we'll continue to add even more perks - including free public charging for club members."

This program is currently available exclusively in Canada.

