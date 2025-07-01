Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Chargers Inc: Get a Free Home EV Charger Anywhere in Canada and Make Money by Charging at Home

Grizzl-E Club: Canada's First EV Charging Program That Pays Drivers Back And Provides Free EV charger

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / United Chargers Launches World's First Nationwide EV Charger Membership Program - The Grizzl-E Club.

Grizzl-E Club

Grizzl-E Club

As Canada's leader in home EV charging, United Chargers Inc. is proud to introduce a groundbreaking initiative - the first program of its kind globally: a nationwide club membership offering free EV chargers and energy cashback incentives.

With this bold step, United Chargers is pioneering the Charger-as-a-Service model, providing Canadians with a premium EV charging experience at no upfront cost. Drivers who average 1,500 to 2,000 km or more of all-electric driving per month are eligible to receive a free Grizzl-E charger, lifetime warranty, and peace of mind - all as part of their club membership.

This is a historic first for a privately held company to launch a program of this scale - offering smart charging equipment, cashback rewards, and lifelong service to EV drivers across Canada. The initiative aligns with our mission to make EV charging simple, reliable, and affordable for all Canadians.

Beginning July 1st, on Canada Day, Canadians can join the Grizzl-E Club by visiting club.grizzl-e.com. Members will receive:

  • A free Grizzl-E EV charger

  • First year of membership at no cost

  • $0.03 cashback per kWh of energy delivered to their EV

Gleb Nikiforov, CEO of United Chargers Inc., shared:
"Happy Canada Day! As a proudly Canadian company, our focus is always on making EV charging more accessible and affordable. With the launch of the Grizzl-E Club, we're ushering in a new era where charging equipment and support are free for life. Join us and enjoy meaningful benefits designed for EV drivers. And as we grow, we'll continue to add even more perks - including free public charging for club members."

This program is currently available exclusively in Canada.

Contact Information

Keith Newman
PR
keith@unitedchargers.com
1-833-971-8118 ext 122

.

SOURCE: United Chargers Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/get-a-free-home-ev-charger-anywhere-in-canada-and-make-money-by-charging-at-home-1043648

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.