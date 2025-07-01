Ted Fogliani Joins Whittier Trust San Diego Office as Vice President of Business Development

Whittier Trust Grows San Diego Team and Fortifies Its Commitment to the Entrepreneurial Spirit with the Addition of Ted Fogliani.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Whittier Trust is pleased to announce the addition of Ted Fogliani as Vice President of Business Development in the firm's San Diego office. A veteran entrepreneur and former CEO with over 25 years of experience building successful companies in eCommerce, SaaS, manufacturing, and logistics, Ted brings a dynamic mix of strategic vision, operational leadership, and a deep-rooted commitment to client service.

Ted joins Whittier Trust after serving as Founder and CEO of ShipCalm, a tech-enabled logistics company supporting eCommerce brands. There, he played a critical role in shaping the company's growth strategy, culture, and customer-centric approach to supply chain management. Prior to ShipCalm, Ted spent two decades as Founder and CEO of a leading electronics manufacturing company, overseeing the production of medical devices, consumer electronics, and critical national defense systems.

"Ted's background as a founder and operator gives him a unique lens into the needs, concerns, and aspirations of the entrepreneurs and business owners we serve," said Whit Batchelor, Executive Vice President, Client Advisor, and San Diego Regional Manager at Whittier Trust. "He's walked in their shoes. That perspective, combined with his strategic acumen and leadership experience, makes him a powerful advocate for our clients and a natural fit for our team."

Throughout his career, Ted has championed the idea that long-term value is built by hiring great people and rallying them behind a clear vision. At Whittier Trust, he'll focus on fostering meaningful relationships with families and founders across Southern California, helping them navigate the complex intersection of personal wealth and business leadership.

A lifelong Californian and long-time resident of the San Diego area, Ted and his wife Monica have raised their four children in Carmel Valley and Del Mar. They remain active in the community and are passionate supporters of organizations such as the San Diego Police Foundation and Boys to Men Mentoring.

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ted-fogliani-joins-whittier-trust-san-diego-office-as-vice-president-1044870