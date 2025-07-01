DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest AI Agents Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Leena AI, CUJO AI, Tars, and LawGeex among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the AI Agents Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the AI Agents Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Leena AI is a prominent player in the AI agents' market, offering an advanced conversational AI platform focused on transforming employee experiences across a wide range of industries. The company's offerings are the Leena AI Autonomous Agent, designed to automate workflows and improve HR, IT, and finance service delivery. The platform reduces service ticket volume by up to 70% by enabling employee self-service and seamless integration with major enterprise systems. This unified interface enhances accessibility and efficiency, fostering a more agile digital workplace. Leena AI has also gained notable industry recognition, including being named a key vendor in multiple categories of the Gartner Hype Cycle for IT Service Management (ITSM) 2024.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 150 companies, of which the top 28 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the AI Agents Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Application (Breeding record, animal ownership identification, Disease Management & Control, and Milk Traceability), Farm Size (Short and Long), and Capacity (Small, Medium and Large), Livestock Type (Cattle, swine, poultry, and others) and offering.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields such as -

Smart Transportation Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, and

Digital Signature Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025.

