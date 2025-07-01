Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Announces Strategic Joint Venture with Italian Marketing group ECOMTEK to Integrate Profitable Brand Portfolio and Accelerate E-commerce Growth Strategy

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC:FAGI), a diversified holding company focused on health, wellness, and longevity solutions, today announced a transformative strategic joint venture through its subsidiary, Pure Solutions Inc., to collaborate with ECOMTEK's portfolio of profitable wellness brands. This joint venture will significantly enhance operational capabilities and accelerate e-commerce growth across the Full Alliance Group of companies.

Strategic Joint Venture Combines Proven Profitable Brands with Enhanced Infrastructure

Through a comprehensive Joint Marketing and Brand Development Agreement, Pure Solutions Inc. has formed a strategic joint venture with Italy-based ECOMTEK SRL. This collaboration brings ECOMTEK's established portfolio of profitable wellness and direct to consumer brands into partnership with Full Alliance Group while significantly enhancing the operational infrastructure of Pure Solutions and FV Products International, the group's existing direct to consumer e-commerce subsidiary.

The joint venture delivers immediate value through ECOMTEK's proven brand portfolio, each with established revenue streams and market presence. The collaboration integrates ECOMTEK's sophisticated operational infrastructure, including dedicated full-time media buyers and performance marketing specialists, directly with FV Products' existing team structure to create a more powerful combined operation.

Operational Collaboration Accelerates E-commerce Growth

Pure Solutions has committed $50,000 in media scaling capital to accelerate joint brand growth, recoverable through enhanced sales performance across the combined portfolio. This strategic investment, combined with ECOMTEK's proven operational systems, positions the joint venture to significantly expand market share in the premium wellness sector.

The collaboration specifically enhances FV Products' capabilities through partnership with ECOMTEK's experienced media buying team, advanced performance marketing infrastructure, and established profitable brand management systems. This operational partnership creates a more robust e-commerce platform capable of scaling multiple brands simultaneously.

"This joint venture represents a transformative moment for our e-commerce operations," said William "Billy" Heneghan, Chief Operating Officer of Full Alliance Group. "ECOMTEK brings not just profitable brands, but a proven operational framework that will accelerate the growth of our entire portfolio. The collaboration between their media buying expertise and our existing FV Products team creates a powerful competitive advantage in the direct to consumer e-commerce space."

Joint Venture Structure with Future Acquisition Pathway

The agreement establishes Pure Solutions' 50% profit participation in the joint venture operations through December 2025, with an exclusive option to acquire a controlling 51% equity interest. The potential acquisition is structured at a $1 million valuation, executable through a promissory note, which would provide Full Alliance Group with majority control of all ECOMTEK brand assets, including multiple profitable product lines, intellectual property, digital platforms, customer databases, and operational infrastructure.

Enhanced Operational Infrastructure Through Collaboration

The strategic joint venture immediately provides FV Products with collaborative access to ECOMTEK's comprehensive operational infrastructure, including:

Dedicated Media Buying Team: Full-time performance marketing specialists with proven track records in wellness e-commerce

Advanced E-commerce Platforms: Established Shopify, Checkout Champ and Funnelish systems with optimized conversion funnels

Integrated Payment Solutions: Sophisticated gateway processing infrastructure for international transactions

Profitable Brand Portfolio: Multiple established wellness brands with existing revenue streams and customer bases

European Market Access: Direct operational capabilities for international expansion

Performance Marketing Expertise: Proven methodologies for scaling wellness brands profitably

"This joint venture exemplifies our growth strategy-partnering with profitable operations to enhance our capabilities," added Heneghan. "The collaboration doesn't just add brands to our portfolio; it fundamentally strengthens our operational foundation and accelerates our growth trajectory across all FV Products initiatives while maintaining the flexibility for future strategic decisions."

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is a holding company in the health and wellness sector. FAGI's wholly owned subsidiary, Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly owned subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through growing organically by adding diversity to its in-house product lines and strategically through joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements, and mergers.

About ECOMTEK SRL brings over a decade of e-commerce expertise with established operations across Italy, Spain, Romania, and America. The Italian company operates comprehensive logistics centers throughout Europe and has recently demonstrated its growth-oriented approach through strategic brand acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of the Just U consumer brand

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

