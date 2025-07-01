Anzeige
01.07.2025
BCC Research LLC: Global Market for Media, Sera, and Reagents in Biotechnology to Reach $9.3 Billion byc

"The global market for media, sera, and reagents in biotechnology is growing rapidly as demand for high-quality lab materials increases. These essential components fuel research, drug development, and medical breakthroughs, making them a crucial part of the biotech industry."

BOSTON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Global Markets for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology" is expected to grow from $6.3 billion in 2024 to $9.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

BCC_Research_Logo

This report analyzes the current and future markets for media, sera, and reagents in biotechnology, highlighting trends, opportunities, and challenges. It covers emerging technologies, patents, ESG developments, funding, and industry deals, with market forecasts through 2029. The market is segmented by product type (reagents, media, and sera), end users (biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and contract research organizations), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World). It also provides insights into leading companies' strategies, their financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. Historical data (2021-2022), the base year (2023), and projections up to 2029 are included.

The factors driving the market include:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions, is increasing the need for treatments and healthcare solutions. This trend is driving advances in medical research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical developments worldwide.

Rising investments in biopharmaceuticals: Growing investments in biopharmaceuticals are fueling innovation in drug development, gene therapy, and personalized medicine. This surge in funding is driving advances in biotechnology, improving treatment options for various diseases.

Increasing demand for personalized medicines: The rising demand for personalized medicine is revolutionizing healthcare by tailoring treatments to individual genetic profiles. This shift is driving advances in biotechnology, diagnostics, and targeted therapies.

Technological advances: Rapid technological advances are transforming industries by enhancing efficiency, innovation, and automation. These breakthroughs drive progress in biotechnology, healthcare, and other sectors, improving products and services worldwide.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Markets for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology

Report Synopsis

Report Metric

Details

Base year considered

2023

Forecast period considered

2024-2029

Base year market size

$5.9 billion

Market size forecast

$9.3 billion

Growth rate

CAGR of 8.1% for the forecast period of 2024-2029

Segments covered

Type, Sub-Type, End User, and Region

Regions covered

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Countries covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, and China

Market drivers

• Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

• Rising investments in biopharmaceuticals.

• Increasing demand for personalized medicines.

• Technological advances.

Interesting facts:

The growing approvals for biologics, particularly monoclonal antibodies, along with advances in regenerative therapies like cell and gene therapies, are driving demand for cell culture media, sera, and reagents. Additionally, the expanding biologics pipeline and rising investments are fueling the need for increased biomanufacturing capacity, further boosting demand for cell culture products.

The report addresses the following questions:

1.What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for media, sera, and reagents in biotech was valued at $5.9 billion in 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2029.

2.What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The growth of the global market for media, sera, and reagents in biotech is due to the world's rising aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases, increased investments in the biopharmaceutical industry, demand for personalized medicine, and technological advances.

3.What segments are covered in the market?

The global market for media, sera, and reagents is segmented based on product type, end-user and region.

4.Which application segment will be dominant through 2029?

The reagents segment will be dominant through the forecast period.

5.Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

  • ATCC
  • BD
  • BIO-TECHNE
  • BIOWEST
  • CORNING INC.
  • DANAHER CORP.
  • FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC
  • LONZA
  • MERCK KGAA
  • MILTENYI BIOTEC
  • PROMOCELL GMBH
  • REPROCELL INC.
  • SARTORIUS AG
  • STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES
  • THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Global Markets for Enzymes in Industrial Applications: The global market for industrial enzymes is expanding, driven by their growing use in food processing, biofuels, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. Advances in biotechnology and sustainability efforts are further boosting demand for enzyme-based solutions.

Biosimilars: Global Markets: The global biosimilars market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for cost-effective alternatives to biologic drugs. Regulatory approvals and increasing adoption in healthcare are driving market expansion worldwide.

