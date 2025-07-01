BCC Research LLC: Global Market for Media, Sera, and Reagents in Biotechnology to Reach $9.3 Billion byc

"The global market for media, sera, and reagents in biotechnology is growing rapidly as demand for high-quality lab materials increases. These essential components fuel research, drug development, and medical breakthroughs, making them a crucial part of the biotech industry."

BOSTON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Global Markets for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology" is expected to grow from $6.3 billion in 2024 to $9.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report analyzes the current and future markets for media, sera, and reagents in biotechnology, highlighting trends, opportunities, and challenges. It covers emerging technologies, patents, ESG developments, funding, and industry deals, with market forecasts through 2029. The market is segmented by product type (reagents, media, and sera), end users (biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and contract research organizations), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World). It also provides insights into leading companies' strategies, their financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. Historical data (2021-2022), the base year (2023), and projections up to 2029 are included.

The factors driving the market include:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions, is increasing the need for treatments and healthcare solutions. This trend is driving advances in medical research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical developments worldwide.

Rising investments in biopharmaceuticals: Growing investments in biopharmaceuticals are fueling innovation in drug development, gene therapy, and personalized medicine. This surge in funding is driving advances in biotechnology, improving treatment options for various diseases.

Increasing demand for personalized medicines: The rising demand for personalized medicine is revolutionizing healthcare by tailoring treatments to individual genetic profiles. This shift is driving advances in biotechnology, diagnostics, and targeted therapies.

Technological advances: Rapid technological advances are transforming industries by enhancing efficiency, innovation, and automation. These breakthroughs drive progress in biotechnology, healthcare, and other sectors, improving products and services worldwide.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Markets for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $5.9 billion Market size forecast $9.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.1% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Type, Sub-Type, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, and China Market drivers • Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. • Rising investments in biopharmaceuticals. • Increasing demand for personalized medicines. • Technological advances.

Interesting facts:

The growing approvals for biologics, particularly monoclonal antibodies, along with advances in regenerative therapies like cell and gene therapies, are driving demand for cell culture media, sera, and reagents. Additionally, the expanding biologics pipeline and rising investments are fueling the need for increased biomanufacturing capacity, further boosting demand for cell culture products.

The report addresses the following questions:

1.What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for media, sera, and reagents in biotech was valued at $5.9 billion in 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2029.

2.What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The growth of the global market for media, sera, and reagents in biotech is due to the world's rising aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases, increased investments in the biopharmaceutical industry, demand for personalized medicine, and technological advances.

3.What segments are covered in the market?

The global market for media, sera, and reagents is segmented based on product type, end-user and region.

4.Which application segment will be dominant through 2029?

The reagents segment will be dominant through the forecast period.

5.Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

ATCC

BD

BIO-TECHNE

BIOWEST

CORNING INC.

DANAHER CORP.

FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC

LONZA

MERCK KGAA

MILTENYI BIOTEC

PROMOCELL GMBH

REPROCELL INC.

SARTORIUS AG

STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Related Reports:

Global Markets for Enzymes in Industrial Applications: The global market for industrial enzymes is expanding, driven by their growing use in food processing, biofuels, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. Advances in biotechnology and sustainability efforts are further boosting demand for enzyme-based solutions.

Biosimilars: Global Markets: The global biosimilars market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for cost-effective alternatives to biologic drugs. Regulatory approvals and increasing adoption in healthcare are driving market expansion worldwide.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-market-for-media-sera-and-reagents-in-biotechnology-to-reach-9-3-billion-byc-302495835.html