Statkraft AS: Fitch downgrades Statkraft's credit rating to BBB+ from A

Today 1 July 2025, Fitch announced a one notch downgrade of Statkraft AS following weakening performance and financial metrics. The long-term issuer default rating and senior unsecured rating were lowered from A- to BBB+ with a stable outlook.



The rating change aligns with the company's long-standing rating targets. Statkraft has consistently maintained a target of an A- rating from S&P and a BBB+ from Fitch. Statkraft remains committed to maintaining these targets.



On 18 June, Statkraft announced an updated strategy, strengthening core activities and competitiveness:

https://www.statkraft.com/newsroom/news-and-stories/2025/statkraft-strengthens-core-activities-and-competitiveness-following-strategic-review/

The rating report is available on Statkraft's website:

https://www.statkraft.com/IR/funding-and-credit-rating/



For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652



