Dienstag, 01.07.2025
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
WKN: A3LWHE | ISIN: XS2779793061 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
01.07.25 | 17:02
101,07 Euro
+0,22 % +0,22
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 17:34 Uhr
101 Leser
Statkraft AS: Fitch downgrades Statkraft's credit rating to BBB+ from A-

Today 1 July 2025, Fitch announced a one notch downgrade of Statkraft AS following weakening performance and financial metrics. The long-term issuer default rating and senior unsecured rating were lowered from A- to BBB+ with a stable outlook.

The rating change aligns with the company's long-standing rating targets. Statkraft has consistently maintained a target of an A- rating from S&P and a BBB+ from Fitch. Statkraft remains committed to maintaining these targets.

On 18 June, Statkraft announced an updated strategy, strengthening core activities and competitiveness:
https://www.statkraft.com/newsroom/news-and-stories/2025/statkraft-strengthens-core-activities-and-competitiveness-following-strategic-review/

The rating report is available on Statkraft's website:
https://www.statkraft.com/IR/funding-and-credit-rating/

For further information, please contact:
Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205
VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652



