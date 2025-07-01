Anzeige
01.07.2025 17:18 Uhr
Cascale Appoints Seasoned Executive as Interim CEO

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, HONG KONG, and OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Cascale, the global nonprofit alliance formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, today announced Harsh Saini as interim CEO, effective August 1, following the conclusion of Colin Browne's tenure. Saini, who currently serves on Cascale's Board of Directors, will lead the organization as it advances key 2025 strategic priorities and continues its global search for a permanent CEO.

Saini brings more than three decades of international business leadership in the consumer goods industry, having held senior executive roles at The Fung Group and Nike. She also currently serves on the Boards of Global Fashion Agenda, PUMA, and Worldly, giving her deep insight into the opportunities and challenges facing the industry. After 25 years living and working in Asia, she is now based in the U.K.

"Harsh's appointment ensures continuity during a critical phase of implementation," said Tamar Hoek, Cascale Board Chair and Senior Policy Director Sustainable Fashion at Solidaridad. "She knows our organization well, understands the landscape, and brings both strategic vision and operational insight. We're confident she will support the team and help accelerate our work on climate and decent work."

Saini steps into the role at a pivotal moment for Cascale, as the organization sharpens its focus on execution, building on the foundation laid in 2024 to drive measurable, collaborative progress across the global consumer goods value chain. With a strong international team, deepening member engagement, and renewed ambition to scale unified impact, Cascale is well-positioned to enter its next chapter of industry leadership and aligned action.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people. LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cascale-appoints-seasoned-executive-as-interim-ceo-1044882

