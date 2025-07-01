DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRHG LN) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2025 / 17:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1044 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2762764 CODE: PRHG LN ISIN: LU2977996904 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977996904 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRHG LN LEI Code: 213800G6JBAW8A8FNO08 Sequence No.: 394572 EQS News ID: 2163574 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2163574&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2025 11:06 ET (15:06 GMT)