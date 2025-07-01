Capita Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
the following information is released in accordance with LR 3.5.6:
Date:01/07/2025
Capita plc 2021 Executive Share Plan and the Capita plc 2017 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
Name of applicant:
Capita plc
Name of scheme:
Capita plc 2021 Executive Share Plan and the Capita plc 2017 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan.
Period of return:
From:
01/01/2025
To:
30/06/2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
1,122,860
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
7,000,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
8,122,860
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
0
Note:
The above blocklisting information relates to Capita plc ordinary 2 1/15 pence shares. On 28 April 2025, Capita plc shareholders approved a share consolidation on a 15 for 1 ratio, whereby every 15 ordinary shares of 2 1/15 pence held by a shareholder were consolidated into one ordinary share of 31 pence. The figures detailed in the above table reflect the block-listing prior to the share consolidation. There were no shares subject to a block-listing at the date of the share consolidation on 29 April 2025.
Name of contact:
Amanda Whalley, Deputy Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
07784202413