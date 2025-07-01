Capita Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

the following information is released in accordance with LR 3.5.6:

Date:01/07/2025

Capita plc 2021 Executive Share Plan and the Capita plc 2017 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

Name of applicant: Capita plc Name of scheme: Capita plc 2021 Executive Share Plan and the Capita plc 2017 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan. Period of return: From: 01/01/2025 To: 30/06/2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,122,860 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 7,000,000 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 8,122,860 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 0

Note:

The above blocklisting information relates to Capita plc ordinary 2 1/15 pence shares. On 28 April 2025, Capita plc shareholders approved a share consolidation on a 15 for 1 ratio, whereby every 15 ordinary shares of 2 1/15 pence held by a shareholder were consolidated into one ordinary share of 31 pence. The figures detailed in the above table reflect the block-listing prior to the share consolidation. There were no shares subject to a block-listing at the date of the share consolidation on 29 April 2025.