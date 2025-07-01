Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
WKN: A4189D | ISIN: GB00BPCT7534 | Ticker-Symbol: CTA0
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 14:08
3,680 Euro
-6,60 % -0,260
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7804,00018:01
3,8803,90018:01
01.07.2025 17:54 Uhr
Capita Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Capita Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

the following information is released in accordance with LR 3.5.6:

Date:01/07/2025

Capita plc 2021 Executive Share Plan and the Capita plc 2017 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

Name of applicant:

Capita plc

Name of scheme:

Capita plc 2021 Executive Share Plan and the Capita plc 2017 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan.

Period of return:

From:

01/01/2025

To:

30/06/2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1,122,860

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

7,000,000

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

8,122,860

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

0

Note:

The above blocklisting information relates to Capita plc ordinary 2 1/15 pence shares. On 28 April 2025, Capita plc shareholders approved a share consolidation on a 15 for 1 ratio, whereby every 15 ordinary shares of 2 1/15 pence held by a shareholder were consolidated into one ordinary share of 31 pence. The figures detailed in the above table reflect the block-listing prior to the share consolidation. There were no shares subject to a block-listing at the date of the share consolidation on 29 April 2025.

Name of contact:

Amanda Whalley, Deputy Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

07784202413


