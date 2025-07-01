Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: Scandinavian ChemoTech's Animal Care Division Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in Q2 2025

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB's Animal Care division proudly announces record-breaking sales in the second quarter of 2025. With continued momentum from a strong start to the quarter, the team achieved sales totaling USD 390,000, representing nearly 60% of the total revenue generated during all of 2024 - in just one quarter.

Including the first quarter, ChemoTech's Animal Care division has reached USD 630,000 in total sales during the first half of 2025. This is almost the same as the total sales for all of 2024, showing strong demand and good results from the company's Key Account strategy.

Most of the sales were generated from new vetIQure system installations (62%), which contributed more revenue than treatment kits. Sales has been strong in both the U.S. (79%) and Europe (21%), with the U.S. outpacing Europe-largely due to a greater allocation of sales resources in that region.

ChemoTech also made a smart change by including fewer single-use treatment kits in the first orders. This helps clinics manage their cash flow better and makes it easier to spread out kit re-orders across the year. This also supports the long-term use of the vetIQure system in both new and existing clinics.

"We are proud to see that our sales strategy is working and that more clinics around the world are interested in our unique TSE technology," says Mohan Frick, CEO and co-founder of ChemoTech. "These record sales show that customers trust us and see the value we bring to cancer care for animals."

"I'm also proud of how hard our team is working to reach our goal of becoming cash flow positive. We were very close in the second quarter, and we still believe we will reach that goal before the end of the year."

Thanks to the company's stronger and more consistent month-by-month sales performance, the need for larger share issues has been significantly reduced. Instead, ChemoTech is now exploring smaller-scale financial solutions in the range of 2 to 4 MSEK-such as extended credit facilities or a limited directed share issue-to create a financial buffer that can absorb occasional fluctuations in monthly revenue. This strategy is designed to support continued investments in growth, especially the expansion of the sales force, while minimizing capital dilution for existing shareholders.

As our revenues have consistently improved over the past two years-and given that most of our existing credit lines are provided by members of the Board-we see no reason to believe that the credit facilities cannot be extended or replaced on equal or more favorable terms.

