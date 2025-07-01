MobilityWorks Launches Exclusive Toyota Sienna Hybrid FlexMaxx Rear-Entry Conversion

Designed for real-life mobility, the Toyota Sienna Hybrid FlexMaxx offers families and individuals a quiet, fuel-efficient and adaptable solution for everyday travel.

RICHFIELD, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / MobilityWorks, the nation's largest provider of wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility equipment, and services, is proud to announce the launch of the Toyota Sienna Hybrid FlexMaxx Rear-Entry conversion, available exclusively through MobilityWorks locations nationwide beginning July 1, 2025.

Developed by Driverge Vehicle Innovations, this rear-entry conversion offers the unmatched reliability of Toyota's hybrid platform - delivering up to 36 MPG - combined with the proven flexibility and performance of Driverge's FlexMaxx design. With a unique seating system that allows for second-row or third-row wheelchair transport, the vehicle can be easily reconfigured to accommodate changing passenger needs-whether it's one wheelchair user and up to four passengers, or full seating for ambulatory travel.

"This exclusive offering brings together two things our clients care deeply about: cutting-edge automotive technology and flexible, accessible design," said Chris Paczak, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of MobilityWorks. "The Toyota Hybrid FlexMaxx is more than just a wheelchair accessible vehicle, it's engineered to combine Toyota's hybrid system and Driverge's Quiet Ride technology together to help families 'Be There' like no other wheelchair accessible vehicle ever has. Driverge Vehicle Innovations has been able to maintain the OEM vehicle aesthetic on the front and sides of the van, while engineering a 36-inch wide wheelchair ramp that can be opened and closed using one finger with Driverge's spring assist system. There is nothing on the market today like this accessible vehicle."

Key Features of the FlexMaxx Rear-Entry Toyota Sienna Hybrid:

Flexible Seating Configurations: Accommodates up to 4 passengers + 1 wheelchair user

2nd-Row Flip-and-Fold Seating: Quick conversion between passenger and wheelchair transport while maintaining OEM aesthetic

Extra-Wide 36" Manual Ramp: Designed for ease and versatility, the rear-entry ramp is wide enough to accommodate a range of mobility devices, is spring-assisted and lightweight for ease of use

OEM-Level Design Aesthetic: Maintains the original Toyota Sienna look on the front and sides for a sleek, factory-finished appearance, blending accessibility with modern design

Hybrid Performance: Fuel-efficient Toyota technology meets accessibility without compromise and retains the OEM fuel tank

Quiet Ride Technology: Designed with Driverge's proprietary Quiet Ride system for a smoother, quieter experience inside the cabin

Exclusive Availability: Only available for purchase at MobilityWorks locations in the U.S.

With NMEDA MQAP certification and design approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the FlexMaxx is ideal for both personal and family use, offering a seamless blend of quality, comfort, and confidence.

Clients can begin placing orders for the new vehicle starting July 1 at any MobilityWorks location or by calling 877-275-4907.

About MobilityWorks:

MobilityWorks is the nation's largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility equipment and services. MobilityWorks is a portfolio company of Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm that specializes in investments in the healthcare and financial services industries. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. MobilityWorks and manufacturer Driverge Vehicle Innovations together make up WMK, LLC, established in 1997 and recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing privately held companies, as well as Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces.

