Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - The O'Sullivan Law Firm is proud to announce its role as Title Sponsor of First Tee - Colorado Rocky Mountains, a nonprofit organization that empowers youth through character education and life skills development using the game of golf. As part of this commitment, firm founder Scott O'Sullivan has pledged $100,000 over the next five years-a contribution of $20,000 per year to support the growth and impact of First Tee's programs across Colorado.

In 2024, First Tee - Colorado Rocky Mountains reached over 12,000 young people in 10 counties, delivering curriculum-based programs that emphasize the organization's nine core values: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy, and judgment. These values are taught through engaging golf instruction and life skills lessons, equipping participants with tools to succeed on and off the course.

Paula Purifoy, CEO of First Tee - Colorado Rocky Mountains, and Scott O'Sullivan, founder of The O'Sullivan Law Firm, at the annual First Tee luncheon where the title sponsorship was announced.

"Even before my time, we were serving about 200 kids on one golf course," said Paula Purifoy, CEO of First Tee - Colorado Rocky Mountains. "We've now expanded to 12,000 kids annually at 26 golf courses and more than 100 schools. What's really important-and what the secret is-is that about 8,500, or two-thirds of the kids we serve, are free and reduced-fee participants. Free to the schools and free to the families."

Scott O'Sullivan has supported First Tee for more than a decade, including service on its board and providing an annual $10,000 college scholarships to outstanding participants.

Scott O'Sullivan and Mateo Manzanares, the 2018 O'Sullivan Law Firm Scholarship recipient at the 2018 First Tee awards ceremony.

"Giving these scholarships is one of my most favorite things to do because it gives me hope," said O'Sullivan. "The core values of First Tee-such as Honesty, Integrity, and Perseverance-we see them in these students, and it gives me hope every single day."

The O'Sullivan Law Firm's Title Sponsorship underscores its commitment to giving back and investing in the next generation of Colorado leaders through community-driven, inclusive programs.

For more information about First Tee - Colorado Rocky Mountains, visit: https://firstteecoloradorockymountains.org.





The O'Sullivan Law Firm Logo

About The O'Sullivan Law Firm

The O'Sullivan Law Firm specializes in personal injury cases, focusing on Vibrio Vulnificus contamination. With over two decades of experience, the firm is renowned for its relentless pursuit of justice and comprehensive legal support for victims nationwide. Scott O'Sullivan is a Colorado personal injury attorney who has over 25 years of experience.

