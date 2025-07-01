The UK government has rejected a contract-for-difference (CfD) application for the proposed Xlinks interconnector, a 3,800 km submarine cable to deliver power from a planned 10. 5 GW solar-wind facility in Morocco to the UK grid. The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has said that it will not grant a CfD to a submarine cable project that UK developer Xlinks plans to build to connect a 10. 5 GW wind-solar facility in Morocco to locations in Wales and England. The DESNZ had originally planned to award a 25-year CfD to the project. "The government has concluded that it is not ...

