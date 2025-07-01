Kaisheng New Energy says it plans to build a 2,000-ton-per-day photovoltaic glass plant in Zigong, Sichuan province. Kaisheng New Energy said that its majority-owned subsidiary, Zigong New Energy, will invest approximately CNY 1. 40 billion ($193 million) to build a 2,000-ton-per-day photovoltaic glass plant in Zigong, Sichuan. The facility will include one ultra-clear rolled glass line and eight lines for ultra-thin encapsulation materials for solar modules. Construction is expected to take 12 months, with an investment payback period of 8. 63 years. Eging PV has disclosed progress on a judicial ...

