Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
WKN: A14UTB | ISIN: FR0012757854 | Ticker-Symbol: 4SP
01.07.25 | 17:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 17:48 Uhr
SPIE SA: SPIE signs an agreement for the acquisition of SD Fiber

Cergy, July 1st 2025 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of SD Fiber, which will strengthen the Group's FttX expertise in Switzerland and southern Germany.

SD Fiber is a specialist in the deployment of fiber optic networks to the street (FTTS), to the building (FTTB) and to the home (FTTH). The Company offers turnkey solutions covering the entire value chain, from planning and installation to commissioning, maintenance and troubleshooting. In addition, SD Fiber is active in the field of smart metering as it installs digital electricity meters, which are a key enabler of intelligent energy consumption management.

Headquarters in Dietikon, in the Canton of Zurich, SD Fiber operates in both Switzerland and Germany and employs approximately 340 people. The company generated revenue of c.70 million euros in 2024.

"With SD Fiber's expertise, we are expanding our service offering in an attractive market. Fiber optic expansion is crucial for tomorrow's digital infrastructure. SD Fiber is very well positioned, both technically and operationally, and relies on a highly skilled and dedicated team. We are very much looking forward to working together.", says Pierre Savoy, CEO of SPIE Switzerland, Member of the Management Board of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria.

"We are pleased to welcome the 340 experts from SD Fiber to SPIE. With SD Fiber, we are gaining a very well positioned company with strong FttX expertise. This strengthens our presence in both Switzerland and southern Germany. SD Fiber's expertise in smart metering is also highly relevant as it is a forward-looking field with significant growth potential. We are excited about our future together." adds Markus Holzke, CEO of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria.

"SD Fiber is becoming part of SPIE and we are very excited about this next step. Since our founding, we have been committed to delivering projects efficiently, with strong technical expertise and in a customer-focused way. We look forward to contributing our know-how and shaping the future together in Switzerland and southern Germany", says Jure Karazda, CEO of SD Fiber.

Upon completion of the transaction, SPIE will acquire 96% of the shares of SD Fiber. The remaining 4% will be retained by the current management team, who will continue to lead the company and will contribute to its ongoing business development.

About SPIE

SPIE is an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the field of energy and data transmission. Our 55,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition
and responsible digital transformation together with our customers.

The SPIE Group achieved consolidated revenues of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million in 2024.

www.spie.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
