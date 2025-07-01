AuditBoard, Inc: AuditBoard Appoints Raul Villar Jr. as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned executive brings high-growth, enterprise experience at scale to fuel customer-focused, international expansion

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AuditBoard, the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk transforming audit, risk, and compliance, today announced the appointment of Raul Villar Jr., former Chief Executive Officer of Paycor, as its new CEO. Villar brings a proven track record of driving significant growth and innovation in the SaaS industry, making him an ideal leader to guide AuditBoard through its next phase of expansion and market leadership.

Villar joins AuditBoard following a highly successful tenure as CEO of Paycor, a prominent human capital management software company. At Paycor, Villar was instrumental in accelerating product innovation to better deliver for customers and scaling operations. This ultimately led to a significant increase in market share, culminating in its sale to Paychex for $4.1 billion in April 2025. His deep expertise in B2B SaaS and enterprise software makes him an excellent fit for the AuditBoard team.

"I am incredibly excited to join AuditBoard, a company that has already established itself as a clear leader in the connected risk space with its innovative AI-driven platform and unwavering customer focus," said Raul Villar Jr. "The opportunity to build upon this foundation and further expand AuditBoard's impact on how global enterprises navigate complex risk environments is immense. I look forward to working with the talented team at AuditBoard to drive continued innovation, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and achieve new levels of growth."

Villar's appointment comes at a pivotal time for AuditBoard, which has consistently been recognized for its industry-leading platform and rapid growth, and recently extended its international presence to Germany. The company's AI-powered connected risk platform helps internal audit, risk, and compliance teams streamline workflows, collaborate effectively, and gain holistic insights into their organization's risk landscape. With Villar at the helm, AuditBoard is poised to accelerate its strategic initiatives, enhance its product offerings, and solidify its position as the global go-to solution for modern risk management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Raul Villar Jr. as AuditBoard's new CEO," said Jonathan Wulkan, Partner at Hg Capital. "Raul's extensive experience leading high-growth SaaS companies and his deep understanding of enterprise software will be invaluable as we continue to scale and innovate. His visionary leadership and passion for customer success will undoubtedly propel AuditBoard to new heights, further empowering our customers to transform their risk and compliance programs."

Prior to Paycor, Villar held leadership roles at AdvancedMD and ADP, demonstrating a consistent ability to drive operational excellence, product innovation, and market expansion. His commitment to fostering strong company culture and driving customer satisfaction will be a significant asset to AuditBoard.

Villar's appointment is part of a planned transition from Scott Arnold, who led AuditBoard through a season of rapid growth over his five-year tenure. Arnold has been a consistent champion for AuditBoard's values, especially around customer obsession, and successfully guided the growing team and thriving customer base in an unprecedented and dynamic market environment.

AuditBoard now serves over 50% of the Fortune 500, was named to the Deloitte Fast 500 list for the sixth consecutive year, and was acquired in mid-2024 by Hg for over $3B in one of 2024's biggest VC-backed PE transactions. AuditBoard's Connected Risk platform has been named one of G2's Best Software Products for two consecutive years, received a Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award as the Overall Best Risk Management Solution in 2024, and was named the top Platform as a Service by the 2024 Stratus Awards.

