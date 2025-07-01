Valeo Foods Group, one of Europe's leading producers of quality sweets, treats and snacks, has successfully acquired the assets of an Italian panettone, pandoro and croissant producer, Melegatti 1894 S.p.A.This acquisition is another step forward in Valeo Foods Groups' strategy to expand its baked sweet treats portfolio, and reinforces Valeo's commitment to bringing authentic Italian confections and established regional brands to a wider international audience.

Founded in 1894 in Verona, Melegatti has a strong reputation for artisanal cakes particularly pandoro, panettone and filled croissants traditional recipes, and a rich Italian heritage, Melegatti has a proud legacy founded on family values, craftsmanship, and a passion for quality.

"We are excited to welcome Melegatti into the Valeo Foods Group," said Ronald Kers, Group CEO. "This acquisition marks a significant strategic step in expanding our portfolio of high-quality, well-known brands and underscores our commitment to excellence, innovation, and long-term value creation. As we integrate Melegatti into our business, we strengthen our presence in South-West Europe and open new avenues for growth across our global network all while bringing authentic, high-quality Italian bakery treats to consumers around the world."

The acquisition will also enable Valeo Foods Group to strengthen its manufacturing and logistics capabilities, adding capacity to meet increasing demand while preserving the distinctive character and authenticity of Melegatti's products.

Roberto Spezzapria, President of Melegatti, said, "Following the successful relaunch of the historic Melegatti brand in the Italian market, we are proud to entrust its future to the experience and expertise of Valeo Foods Group. We are confident that Valeo Foods will guide the brand into its next phase of international growth, while further strengthening its value and honouring its deep roots in Italian culture."

Alberto Alfieri, CEO Valeo Foods, South-West Europe, added "Melegatti is built on craftsmanship and care values that strongly align with our own. This means that we can preserve what makes Melegatti special while continuing to grow sustainably, bringing another example of Italian food tradition and excellence to the global market. It's an exciting new chapter for our team and our customers."

About Melegatti 1884 S.p.A

Melegatti 1884 S.p.A. is an Italian confectionery producer specializing in Pandoro, Panettone, croissants, and other sweet bakery goods. Production takes place across two facilities located in San Giovanni Lupatoto and San Martino Buon Albergo, both in the province of Verona.

Founded in 1894 in Verona by Domenico Melegatti, the inventor of the original Pandoro, which he patented in the same year, the company has over 130 years of history and remains a symbol of Italian holiday tradition. Known for its artisanal recipes and slow leavening process, Melegatti blends traditional craftsmanship with modern production.

About Valeo Foods Group

Valeo Foods Group is one of Europe's fastest-growing food companies, specialising in sweets, snacks, and treats. Home to over 90 brands including Balconi cakes and wafers, Pedro confectionary, Mila, Lina and Horalky wafers, Rowse Honey, Bernard maple syrup, Barratt's sweets, Fox's mints and Kettle Chips. We operate in over 100 countries serving major retailers, discounters, e-commerce, convenience stores, wholesalers, and foodservice operators. With revenues exceeding €1.8 billion, we employ nearly 6,000 people across 30 facilities in the UK, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Slovakia, Czech, and Canada. Valeo Foods Group is owned by Bain Capital.

