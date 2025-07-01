Anzeige
01.07.2025 18:14 Uhr
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

1 July 2025

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2025 of 6.74 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 12 August 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 11 July 2025 (ex-dividend date is 10 July 2025).

As set out in the Company's dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 30 June 2025 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 539.05 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 3649 3432



