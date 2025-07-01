Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - AP Lawyers, a renowned Toronto-based family law firm, has released its Ontario Separation Agreement Template for public use across the province. This move is part of the firm's broader commitment to improving access to legal tools for families navigating separation and divorce.





The Ontario separation agreement template, which was previously offered under a paid model, is now accessible as a community legal resource. It has been developed by the firm's legal team to help separating partners address matters such as parenting arrangements, support obligations, property division, and debt responsibilities in accordance with Ontario family law standards.

"We've observed an increased need for reliable legal tools that support early-stage separation planning," said Angela Princewill, Founding Lawyer at AP Lawyers. "Our intention is to make legal resources more accessible to individuals and families in Ontario."

Features of the Ontario Separation Agreement Template

The template includes detailed legal language to assist individuals in preparing agreements that outline:

Division of property and jointly owned assets

Allocation of debts and ongoing liabilities

Parenting time and decision-making responsibility

Child support based on Ontario guidelines

Spousal support structure and duration

Procedures for handling future disputes

Guidelines for financial disclosure between parties

Each section of the document aligns with existing family law frameworks in Ontario. A guide is included to help users understand the sections and how they can be completed. AP Lawyers emphasizes that this document is best suited for amicable separations or cases where both parties are in agreement about key terms.

Legal Services Available for Complex Cases

While the template is designed for self-use in straightforward cases, AP Lawyers continues to provide legal support where further guidance is needed. The firm offers: Independent Legal Advice (ILA), consultation services for complex legal matters, and mediation services for dispute resolution.

These services remain available under the firm's standard flat-fee pricing structure.

About AP Lawyers

Founded by Angela Princewill in 2014, AP Lawyers is an award-winning family law firm serving clients across Ontario The firm is known for its compassionate approach, fixed-fee transparency, and a commitment to demystifying the legal process for everyday Ontarians.

