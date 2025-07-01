Kuali Announces Strategic Investment From Banneker Partners to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Its Role as Higher Ed's Platform Leader

Investment from Banneker Partners fuels Kuali's growth, accelerating its platform roadmap and deepening its impact across higher education.

LEHI, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Kuali, the platform for the future of higher education, today announced a significant growth investment from Banneker Partners, a leading investment firm focused on investing in growth-oriented software companies. The investment will fuel Kuali's ability to broaden and deepen its product capabilities, delivering more value across the platform and unlocking new functionality for institutions.

As colleges and universities face mounting operational and financial pressure, Kuali remains focused on delivering modern, integrated solutions tailored to the nuanced needs of institutional administration. This strategic investment enables Kuali to accelerate its roadmap and enhance its platform, while continuing to support current customers with the same trusted team and a clear, supported path to Kuali Platform solutions.

"We've been building higher ed administrative software for 20 years, but we've spent the last few years unifying our products into one modern, configurable platform," said Joel Dehlin, CEO of Kuali. "Our customers are loving it, and it's time to expand. Banneker is the perfect partner."

Today, Kuali offers best-in-class solutions spanning research administration, academic operations, workflow automation, business continuity, and financial management. Banneker Partners sees Kuali as uniquely positioned to unify a fragmented higher edtech market.

"Kuali stands apart as the only company delivering a true platform foundation for higher education," said Stephen Davis, Partner at Banneker. "Its architecture, product design, and institutional trust make it the ideal base to support long-term innovation in the sector."

With institutions re-evaluating their technology ecosystems in response to enrollment challenges, hiring freezes, increasing compliance demands, and aging infrastructure, Kuali offers a proven, extensible platform built to integrate, scale, and adapt. The investment supports Kuali's long-term strategy to expand its offerings, improve institutional outcomes, and position itself as the backbone of modern higher education operations.

Kuali is the platform for the future of higher education. With mobile-first design, enterprise-grade security, accessible interfaces, AI-enabled forms and workflows, and an API-first architecture, Kuali is accelerating the digital transformation of higher education. Our solutions span research administration and compliance, curriculum and catalog management, financial management, business continuity planning, and no-code forms and workflow automation. Trusted by over 230 institutions and anchored by a zero-bug policy and continuous delivery model, Kuali delivers robust, process-oriented tools that help colleges and universities modernize operations, improve collaboration, and advance their academic mission.

Banneker Partners invests in growing, mission-critical software businesses to drive sustainable long-term value. Banneker collaborates with management teams through capital, strategic, and operational support to enable accelerated growth guided by the focus on enhancing value to the end customers of the software.

