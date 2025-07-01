Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 18:54 Uhr
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01


BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 35,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 1,315.43 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 03 July 2025 the issued share capital of the Company will be 42,387,792 Ordinary Shares, excluding 7,605,731 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 15.21% of the Company's total issued share capital (49,993,523 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 42,387,792 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

01 July 2025



