TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
Twenty Four Income Fund Limited110.87 GG00B90J5Z95 30th June 2025

Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at30thJune 2025.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346

Date: 1stJuly 2025


