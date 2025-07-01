Rival Launches ROSI: First-of-Its-Kind Conversational AI Agent for HR and Employees

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Today, Rival unveiled ROSI (Rival OS Intelligence), the first enterprise-ready conversational AI agent built specifically to support both HR teams and employees directly inside Rival Workflow.

ROSI

Rival Launches ROSI

Unlike generic chatbots or retrofitted tools, ROSI is purpose-built to understand HR, surface task risk, and respond to employee questions instantly. No dashboards. No data chasing. Just clarity and action-right when it's needed.

ROSI brings value across the organization. For HR, it spots what's overdue, incomplete, or at risk without running reports. For employees, answers to topics that matter are more easily accessible than ever. "HR shouldn't have to dig through dashboards or chase down data to know what's going on," said Poornima Farrar, Chief Product Officer at Rival. "With ROSI, insight finds you-right in the flow of work. We built it to surface what matters, when it matters, so HR teams can act in real time-not after the fact. This is analytics without the swivel chair. It's clarity without the clicks."

That clarity and in-the-moment intelligence is exactly what sets ROSI apart in a crowded field of AI solutions-delivering not just promise, but proof of impact.

"In a market flooded with promise and light on proof, ROSI stands apart-not by dazzling with hypotheticals, but by delivering impact where it counts," said Kyle Lagunas, Founder and Principal Analyst at Kyle & Co. "It's not just another chatbot. It's your system's truth-teller, surfacing signal through the noise so HR teams can stop chasing data and start driving outcomes."

ROSI is live now inside Rival Workflow. Learn more at https://rival-hr.com/resource/introducing-rosi/

About Rival

Rival is the AI-powered talent platform that helps organizations find, launch, and develop talent-faster. With deeply configurable workflows and embedded intelligence, Rival modernizes HR without disrupting what works.

Contact Information

Anne Marie Corbett

Media Contact

annemarie.corbett@rival-hr.com

508-423-8044





SOURCE: Rival

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/rival-launches-rosi-first-of-its-kind-conversational-ai-agent-for-1044941