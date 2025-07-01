QWAMPLIFY: Qwamplify - Sale of Nordic subsidiaries

PRESS RELEASE

SALE OF NORDIC SUBSIDIARIES (Finland, Sweden and Norway)

TO THE LISTED SWEDISH MARKETING GROUP ENIRO

Levallois-Perret, July 1, 2025 - Qwamplify today announces the sale of 100% of its Nordic holding company, Qwamplify Nordics Oy (Finland), and his Swedish and Norwegian subsidiaries, to Eniro, a Swedish marketing group headquartered in Stockholm and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

STRATEGIC REFOCUS ON FRANCE

The subsidiary was acquired in two phases in 2013. It experienced strong growth, multiplying its revenue by four over 11 years, particularly in the shopper activation segment. The agency was also certified as a Google Partner in early 2025.

In 2024 (15-month fiscal year), Qwamplify Nordics generated €4.4 million in revenue and €2.9 million in Gross Margin, representing 10% of the Group's total revenue and Gross Margin for the year, with a slight operating loss. The subsidiary has a team of 25 employees.

The sale price of the shares is €700K (including cash), and will contribute to strengthening the Group's net cash position. The entity will be deconsolidated as of July 1st, 2025.

This sale allows the Group to focus on its 450 clients and operations in France, where it will now no longer have any offices abroad. The Group is thus refocusing on its core business: the Bespoke media agency and the Qwamplify digital sales house.

Cédric RENY, Chairman and Founder of Qwamplify, stated: "This marks an important milestone in the strategic refocus of our activities in France. It clarifies our offering and strengthens our positioning on the French market, with the ambition to become a leading player in 360° media agencies. I'm very pleased with the transfer to Eniro Group, a company firmly rooted in the Nordic region. Their strong momentum will allow the teams to accelerate their growth with new opportunities and high-value synergies. I sincerely thank all the teams for their work, especially Robert Olkinuora, the founder, and Ingrid Engen and Dennis Smeds, who have successfully led the business since 2020."

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, CEO of Eniro Group AB, added: "We are delighted with this acquisition and to welcome the talented Qwamplify Nordic team to the Eniro Group. We have great ambitions for them. There are significant synergies between our businesses and client bases, and we will give the company all the resources it needs to accelerate its growth in Sweden, Finland, and Norway, as part of the Eniro Group's dynamic development."

NEXT PRESS RELEASE: Gross Margin and Revenue for H1 & Q2 2025 - August 5, 2025.

About Qwamplify

Qwamplify is a European digital marketing and consulting group supporting brands, retailers, and e-merchants in boosting their sales. Through its media agency Bespoke, the Group offers on- and offline communication solutions at B2B and B2C points of sale (SEA & SMA, SEO, Brand Content, Social Media, Influence & Analytics, Promotions & Loyalty). It also operates a digital ad network (emailing, coregistration, and display).

Since 1997, Qwamplify has built a strong reputation with hundreds of advertisers, including: TCL, Delonghi, Kärcher, Manitou, Decathlon, dodo, Etam, Bureau Vallée, Carrefour, Biocoop, Michelin, and Arla Food.

The Group, headquartered in Levallois-Perret, is listed on Euronext Growth and included in the PEA-PME 150 index. It also operates in Aix-en-Provence, Lille, Marseille, Nice, and Bordeaux, as well as in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. For the 15-month fiscal year ending December 2024, the Group posted a gross margin of €29 million and revenue of €42 million.

About Eniro Group AB

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2024, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 951 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.

CONTACTS: investisseurs@qwamplify.com

Cédric Reny

Président et fondateur

https://fr.linkedin.com/pub/cédric-reny/b7/669/69b Jérémy Bréot

Directeur Général

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeremybreot/

