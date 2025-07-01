Yum! Brands Publishes New Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report

Parent Company of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill shares progress made in 2024 across People, Food and Planet pillars

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Today, Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) published its annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report, highlighting progress across the Company's Good priorities of People, Food and Planet. These pillars help drive Yum!'s Recipe for Good Growth strategy, built on the belief that lasting growth and brand relevance come from being sustainable and responsive to the evolving needs of its employees, franchisees and stakeholders.

"At Yum!, we're continually focused on building a more resilient business that delivers good growth," said Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs. "Using our scale, we've been able to develop a responsible supply chain, unlock opportunity for people and communities, and offer a modern menu with a variety of options for consumers around the globe."

The 2024 report outlines the Company's approach to its Good Growth strategy and relevant progress across the global system including:

Achieving over 89% of Yum!-approved suppliers with Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Recognized Certification or are part of GFSI Development Programs on the path to certification

Sourcing 94% cage-free eggs (menu items and ingredients) across 25,000 restaurants, including the U.S., Western Europe and other leading markets

Reducing emissions by 25% on an absolute basis for Company-owned restaurants, corporate offices and transportation compared to 2019

Participating in the Petaluma Reusable Cup Project, the first citywide program in the U.S. to offer reusable to-go cups at no cost to customers

Activating more than 45 projects across 15 countries, impacting over 350,000 people, since launching the Unlocking Opportunity Initiative in 2020

"We continue to make great headway across our value chain, beginning with the farms from which our food is sourced to running more efficient restaurants and unlocking opportunity in communities across the world," said Jon Hixson, Yum! Brands Chief Sustainability Officer & Vice President, Government Affairs. "Strong collaboration with franchisees, suppliers and community partners helped further connect and integrate our citizenship and sustainability work across our business in 2024."

For more details, view the Yum! Brands' 2024 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report at www.yum.com/impact.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of nearly 61,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the company's concepts - KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-inspired food and pizza categories, respectively. Habit Burger & Grill is a fast casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2024, Yum! was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and 3BL's list of 100 Best Corporate Citizens. In 2025, the Company was recognized among TIME magazine's list of Best Companies for Future Leaders. In addition, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut led Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises 2024 list and were ranked in the first 25 of Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500, with Taco Bell securing the No. 1 spot in North America for the fifth consecutive year.

