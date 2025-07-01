Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Xetra
01.07.25 | 17:35
199,32 Euro
+3,04 % +5,88
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
199,70200,2021:05
199,70200,3021:05
ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2025 19:50 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx: Canadians Pulling Together To Fight Avoidable Blindness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / The roar of planes was not the only sound echoing across the tarmac this year as Orbis Canada's 15th annual Plane Pull for Sight campaign took flight! This exhilarating and heartwarming fundraiser, sponsored by FedEx, united communities in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver to combat avoidable blindness, raising awareness and funds for a critical cause.

Torontonians take the lead

On May 25, Toronto hosted the first stop of this year's thrilling Plane Pull for Sight. The event set a new record with more than 2,000 enthusiastic attendees cheering on 46 plane pull teams, including over 500 FedEx participants. This family-friendly spectacle saw teams of up to 20 people pulling a massive 60-ton FedEx 757 cargo plane a distance of 20 feet across the tarmac. Thanks to their collective efforts, Orbis raised more than $200,000, setting a robust pace for the rest of the campaign.

Calgarians show their strength

The excitement continued in Calgary on June 7, where the Plane Pull for Sight once again captured the hearts of spectators and participants alike. With 360 determined individuals, including 200 dedicated FedEx team members, the Calgary event was a resounding success. Over 1,000 attendees watched in awe as teams showcased their strength and commitment to Orbis's mission. By this point, the campaign's total fundraising efforts exceeded $245,000, further supporting initiatives to end avoidable blindness in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

A grand finale in Vancouver

The final leg of the campaign unfolded in Vancouver on June 22, wrapping up with an impressive display of teamwork and community spirit. More than 25 teams, including more than 300 FedEx team members, competed in this friendly contest, bringing the grand total of participants across all three cities to over 1,500. The Vancouver event pushed the campaign's total fundraising to an incredible $282,000 (and counting), a testament to the power of pulling together for a noble cause.

A vision for the future

Since its inception in 2009, the Plane Pull for Sight events have raised over 2.9 million dollars for Orbis Canada. These funds are vital for providing critical eye care training, sight-saving treatments, and a brighter future for millions around the globe. The 2025 campaign not only highlighted the generosity and determination of each community but also reignited hope for a world where no one is needlessly blind.

As FedEx and Orbis Canada continue their impactful partnership, the Plane Pull for Sight remains a shining example of how communities can come together to make a meaningful difference. With every plane pulled and every dollar raised, we move closer to a world where everyone can see a brighter tomorrow.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/canadians-pulling-together-to-fight-avoidable-blindness-1044983

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.