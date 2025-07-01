FedEx: Canadians Pulling Together To Fight Avoidable Blindness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / The roar of planes was not the only sound echoing across the tarmac this year as Orbis Canada's 15th annual Plane Pull for Sight campaign took flight! This exhilarating and heartwarming fundraiser, sponsored by FedEx, united communities in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver to combat avoidable blindness, raising awareness and funds for a critical cause.

Torontonians take the lead

On May 25, Toronto hosted the first stop of this year's thrilling Plane Pull for Sight. The event set a new record with more than 2,000 enthusiastic attendees cheering on 46 plane pull teams, including over 500 FedEx participants. This family-friendly spectacle saw teams of up to 20 people pulling a massive 60-ton FedEx 757 cargo plane a distance of 20 feet across the tarmac. Thanks to their collective efforts, Orbis raised more than $200,000, setting a robust pace for the rest of the campaign.

Calgarians show their strength

The excitement continued in Calgary on June 7, where the Plane Pull for Sight once again captured the hearts of spectators and participants alike. With 360 determined individuals, including 200 dedicated FedEx team members, the Calgary event was a resounding success. Over 1,000 attendees watched in awe as teams showcased their strength and commitment to Orbis's mission. By this point, the campaign's total fundraising efforts exceeded $245,000, further supporting initiatives to end avoidable blindness in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

A grand finale in Vancouver

The final leg of the campaign unfolded in Vancouver on June 22, wrapping up with an impressive display of teamwork and community spirit. More than 25 teams, including more than 300 FedEx team members, competed in this friendly contest, bringing the grand total of participants across all three cities to over 1,500. The Vancouver event pushed the campaign's total fundraising to an incredible $282,000 (and counting), a testament to the power of pulling together for a noble cause.

A vision for the future

Since its inception in 2009, the Plane Pull for Sight events have raised over 2.9 million dollars for Orbis Canada. These funds are vital for providing critical eye care training, sight-saving treatments, and a brighter future for millions around the globe. The 2025 campaign not only highlighted the generosity and determination of each community but also reignited hope for a world where no one is needlessly blind.

As FedEx and Orbis Canada continue their impactful partnership, the Plane Pull for Sight remains a shining example of how communities can come together to make a meaningful difference. With every plane pulled and every dollar raised, we move closer to a world where everyone can see a brighter tomorrow.

