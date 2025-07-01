New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - VettaFi, a differentiated index provider with modern distribution solutions, today announced the successful integration of the Credit Suisse fixed income bond index suite, acquired earlier this year. These respected benchmarks are now available as VettaFi fixed income indices, significantly expanding VettaFi's global index offerings. In tandem, VettaFi is also unveiling an improved index analyzer tool, providing clients a sophisticated platform for custom index evaluations.

The acquisition and full integration of the global fixed income suite, which includes a comprehensive range of benchmarks used across the financial industry, underscores VettaFi's commitment to providing market-leading indexing solutions. This move strengthens VettaFi's position in the global fixed income landscape and provides clients with a deeper, more diverse set of data and analytics tools.

"The integration of the Credit Suisse fixed income indices into the VettaFi family marks a significant milestone for our clients and the broader market," said Brian Coco, Chief Product Officer at VettaFi. "These indices are widely recognized for their quality and utility, and we are excited to now offer them under the VettaFi brand. Coupled with our new, intuitive index builder workbench, we are empowering asset managers and financial professionals with unparalleled control and flexibility in their product strategies."

The newly launched index analyzer is designed to give users unprecedented agency when working with index data. Users can explore performance and statistics at the individual bond level, across asset classes, regions, and maturities. Key features include customizable analysis, granular issue-level data, and seamless export and sharing functionality-making it an essential resource for in-depth index analysis.

