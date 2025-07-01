Roots Farm Fresh: The World's Only Organic, Seed Oil Free Fries Delivered to Your Doorstep This National Fry Day

Every Kids New Favorite Snack. This National Fry Day, Roots Farm Fresh is redefining frozen fries with the launch of the world's only organic, seed oil free frozen fries. Clean Fries. Finally.

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Roots Farm Fresh is introducing three crave-worthy new products this summer: crispy potato tots, crispy potato wedges, and sweet potato crinkle-cut fries. The tots and wedges are made with only two ingredients - upcycled organic potatoes and organic avocado oil, making them the cleanest, crispiest, organic snacks in the freezer aisle. Think restaurant-style crunch with fries without additives, straight from your oven or air fryer.

Organic Potato Tots

Roots Farm Fresh - Organic Potato Tots (2 Ingredients)

Roots Farm Fresh has quickly become a favorite among health-conscious eaters looking for healthy frozen fries that are organic and seed-oil-free. Unlike other brands made with a lot of ingredients you can't pronounce, Roots Farm Fresh uses only clean ingredients that are entirely organic, seed-oil-free, top 9 allergen-free, and vegan.

Roots' commitment to ingredient integrity and sustainability has sparked a loyal following of parents, foodies, and wellness-minded shoppers alike. Social media is filled with real families sharing their love of the brand:

"Finally, fries I can feel good about serving my kids! Roots fries are organic, seed oil-free, and free from all the junk and no weird ingredients, no glyphosate, just clean, crispy goodness. Total mom win." - Jessica R., Charlotte, NC

"It's like the fries I'd make at home - if I had time. Clean, crunchy, and they actually taste like potatoes." -Lauren T., Brooklyn, NY

"We've replaced every other frozen fry in our freezer with Roots. No seed oils, and they taste amazing. I'm obsessed." - Tyler M., Denver, CO

Why Roots Farm Fresh Fries Stand Out:

Organic: Made with Organic Potatoes and Organic Avocado Oil

Seed Oil-Free: No Seed Oils, No Junk, No Allergens

Upcycled Potatoes: Made with Upcycled Organic Potatoes to reduce food waste and embrace sustainable farming

Clean Label: Made with Only Two Ingredients in the White Potato Fries

Impact-Driven: For every pound sold, a pound of fresh potatoes is donated to fight food insecurity

"We wanted to make fries you'd be proud to serve your kids and snack on yourself," says the Roots team. "From the ingredients to the impact, we're on a mission to make the World's Best Organic Seed Oil Free Fries. This is food with crispiness and impact built in."

With options like classic cut fries, sweet potato toast, sweet potato croutons, and the newest lineup of tots and wedges, Roots Farm Fresh is making it easier than ever to fill your freezer with healthy frozen organic seed-oil-free fries that are both crave-worthy and intentional.

Shop Roots Farm Fresh in the freezer section of Sprouts, Erewhon, Natural Grocers, Marianos, King Soopers, Harris Teeter, and other Kroger banners, or get Roots Seed Oil Free Fries delivered directly from the www.rootsfarmfresh.com website.

Organic Sweet Potato Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato Fries

Roots Farm Fresh - Organic Sweet Potato Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato Fries

Organic Potato Wedges

Roots Farm Fresh - Organic Potato Wedges (2 ingredients)

