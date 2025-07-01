Hall Technologies Acquires Atlona Product Portfolio From Panduit

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Hall Technologies, a global leader in Pro AV innovation and advanced signal management solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of the Atlona product portfolio from Panduit®. This strategic acquisition strengthens Hall Technologies' position as a premier provider of cutting-edge AV distribution, control, and connectivity solutions for enterprise, education, and government markets.

Hall Technologies

Exterior of Hall Technologies' Dallas headquarters

With Atlona's well-established reputation in AV-over-IP, collaboration systems, and signal routing technologies, the portfolio is a natural complement to Hall Technologies' existing product ecosystem. The integration of Atlona's solutions will expand Hall Technologies' reach, enhance its R&D capabilities, and accelerate the company's vision of delivering seamless, end-to-end AV experiences across industries.

"This acquisition represents a major milestone in our growth strategy," said Ken Eagle, CEO of Hall Technologies. "Atlona brings a history of innovation, engineering excellence, and a loyal customer base. We're excited to build on that legacy and continue driving progress in professional AV technology."

Hall Technologies will begin integration efforts immediately, with continued support for existing Atlona customers, partners, and products. The acquisition underscores Hall Technologies' commitment to expanding its global footprint and investing in scalable, high-performance AV solutions.

"Joining forces with Hall Technologies is an exciting step forward for Atlona," said Thorsten Goecke, General Manager, Atlona International. "This partnership combines decades of experience, innovation, and market leadership to create even greater value for our customers worldwide. Together, we'll accelerate growth, expand our global footprint, and continue delivering the high-performance AV solutions our partners have come to expect-now with even more resources and reach."

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Hall Technologies

For more than three decades, Hall Technologies has been a market leader in the Pro AV industry with a longstanding reputation for providing top-quality, highly reliable end-to-end solutions. The company specializes in creating accessible AV solutions in a range of verticals including education, corporate, and hospitality applications. In 2021, Hall Technologies moved its headquarters to Dallas and opened a new, state-of-the-art experience center, where customers can interact with its products and technologies first-hand. For more information, visit www.halltechav.com.

About Panduit

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

Contact Information

Emma Eagle

Marketing

eeagle@halltechav.com

714-641-6607





SOURCE: Hall Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/hall-technologies-acquires-atlona-product-portfolio-from-panduit-1044927