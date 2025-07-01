Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2025 20:02 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hall Technologies Acquires Atlona Product Portfolio From Panduit

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Hall Technologies, a global leader in Pro AV innovation and advanced signal management solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of the Atlona product portfolio from Panduit®. This strategic acquisition strengthens Hall Technologies' position as a premier provider of cutting-edge AV distribution, control, and connectivity solutions for enterprise, education, and government markets.

Hall Technologies

Hall Technologies
Exterior of Hall Technologies' Dallas headquarters

With Atlona's well-established reputation in AV-over-IP, collaboration systems, and signal routing technologies, the portfolio is a natural complement to Hall Technologies' existing product ecosystem. The integration of Atlona's solutions will expand Hall Technologies' reach, enhance its R&D capabilities, and accelerate the company's vision of delivering seamless, end-to-end AV experiences across industries.

"This acquisition represents a major milestone in our growth strategy," said Ken Eagle, CEO of Hall Technologies. "Atlona brings a history of innovation, engineering excellence, and a loyal customer base. We're excited to build on that legacy and continue driving progress in professional AV technology."

Hall Technologies will begin integration efforts immediately, with continued support for existing Atlona customers, partners, and products. The acquisition underscores Hall Technologies' commitment to expanding its global footprint and investing in scalable, high-performance AV solutions.

"Joining forces with Hall Technologies is an exciting step forward for Atlona," said Thorsten Goecke, General Manager, Atlona International. "This partnership combines decades of experience, innovation, and market leadership to create even greater value for our customers worldwide. Together, we'll accelerate growth, expand our global footprint, and continue delivering the high-performance AV solutions our partners have come to expect-now with even more resources and reach."

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Hall Technologies

For more than three decades, Hall Technologies has been a market leader in the Pro AV industry with a longstanding reputation for providing top-quality, highly reliable end-to-end solutions. The company specializes in creating accessible AV solutions in a range of verticals including education, corporate, and hospitality applications. In 2021, Hall Technologies moved its headquarters to Dallas and opened a new, state-of-the-art experience center, where customers can interact with its products and technologies first-hand. For more information, visit www.halltechav.com.

About Panduit

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

Contact Information

Emma Eagle
Marketing
eeagle@halltechav.com
714-641-6607

.

SOURCE: Hall Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/hall-technologies-acquires-atlona-product-portfolio-from-panduit-1044927

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.