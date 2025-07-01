LogoTags, the USA's Leading Custom Challenge Coin Company and Part of a Fourth-Generation Family Business, Sponsors 10th Annual Independence Day Military Ball

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division Makes Donation to American Legion Event

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) custom promotional products division, LogoTags, is proudly supporting the 10th Annual Independence Day Military Ball hosted by American Legion Post 460: NYC Police Post. The event will take place on July 10, 2025, in Great Neck, New York. Over 300 veterans, along with their family and friends, are expected to attend this annual event. American Legion Post 460 was established in 1919. The organization is composed of both civilian and uniformed members of the NYC Police Department, united in their commitment to serving those who served our nation.

Custom Military Challenge Coin by LogoTags



This special evening aims to raise funds for veteran advocacy within the New York City Police Department and at all levels of legislative office, increase awareness of veteran suicide and homelessness, and support the annual Turkey and Toy Drives for local communities. The event will also recognize 6 individuals for their commitment to the veteran community. This year's honorees are NY Jets Military/1st Responder Liaison Steve Castleton, Retired Detective Randy Jurgensen, ESU Team A Detective Terry Avent, NYC PBA President Patrick Hendry, XO PSA 7 Captain Abraham Badillo, and Bronx Warrants Detective Benjamin Hinderman. Ball Chain President Bill Taubner notes, "We are delighted to support American Legion Post 460 and recognize veterans of our Armed Services. Veterans have served our great country with honor, and it is important for us to recognize this."

Beyond philanthropic endeavors, LogoTags is renowned for delivering premium-quality products at competitive prices, coupled with unparalleled customer service. LogoTags is a leader in military challenge coins and custom challenge coins. The family-owned business has been making custom challenge coins for decades and has supplied them to all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and public servants around the world. Their comprehensive range of custom promotional items also includes custom dog tags, custom challenge coins, golf products, poker chips, race medals, custom jewelry charms, lapel pins, patches and more. We also offer custom apparel and t-shirts, all screen printed and embroidered at our Mount Vernon, NY, factory.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, lapel pins, patches, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

