Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira is Sworn In as President of the ABRAHM Advanced Research Chair in a Historic Night at the São Paulo State Assembly

BRASÍLIA, BR / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / On the night of June 26th, a new chapter in Brazil's scientific and institutional history took shape at the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo. In a ceremony filled with emotion and symbolism, Commander Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, president of the Dakila Research Ecosystem, was sworn in by the Brazilian Academy of Merit Honors (ABRAHM) as president of the newly created Advanced Research Chair. The moment marked not only ABRAHM's 25th anniversary but also the recognition of a unique trajectory built with courage, tangible results, and an unwavering commitment to the advancement of human knowledge.

This recognition was accompanied by a significant honor. Urandir received medallions featuring the effigy of Juscelino Kubitschek, patron of ABRAHM, and was integrated into the Academy's Council. The medal was specially minted for the event, underscoring the invaluable nature of his achievement. As emphasized by the Academy itself, the award is granted based on meritocracy, and few in Brazil hold a story as emblematic as Urandir's.

For more than thirty years, he has led research that challenges established paradigms and opens new paths for thinking about science. With a legacy that has already reached millions around the world, Urandir turned his restlessness for truth into a journey of remarkable and transformative discoveries.

Courage and Results

The Dakila Ecosystem was born from Urandir's tireless search for answers. Since his youth, he has questioned absolute truths and envisioned possibilities beyond the limits imposed by traditional science. From this curiosity emerged a multidisciplinary project that today brings together researchers, companies, and associates from several countries-all united by the same purpose: to advance science and improve human quality of life.

Among Dakila's most daring areas of study are the functioning of the Earth System and its anomalies, the development of innovative technologies in health and energy, and the investigation into the origins of humanity. One of the highlights of Urandir's career is the discovery of the archaeological structures of Ratanabá, unveiled through LiDAR technology in the Apiacás region of Mato Grosso. The structures span more than 16 kilometers, with streets, blocks, and buildings reaching up to fifty meters in height. The revelation astonished the scientific community and showcased to the world the depth of Brazil's forgotten historical records.

Urandir is also leading research into the Peabiru Trails-ancestral routes that connected South America and are now the foundation of a tourism, cultural, and scientific project in partnership with the State Government of São Paulo. The agreement already envisions the creation of tens of thousands of jobs, turning the discovery into real development.

Advanced Research

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Franco Montoro Auditorium, was attended by various authorities. Among them were the São Paulo State Secretary of Tourism and Travel, Roberto de Lucena, the Mayor of Corguinho (MS), Marcio Novaes Pereira, lawmakers from different regions, and ABRAHM officials. In his speech, Secretary Lucena praised the Academy's role and recalled the words of Irene Gomes: "There is always a bit of fragrance left in the hands that give roses, in the hands that know how to be generous." He also highlighted the work of ABRAHM's president, Commander Regino Barros, as a tireless promoter of recognition for those making a difference in the country.

A moving video was shown, recounting the journey of a man who defied scientific passivity and turned boldness into fuel for transforming dreams into structures and theories into sovereignty. The film noted that Urandir has received more than 37 honors throughout his career, including the title of Commander of the Legion of Honor of President Juscelino Kubitschek. The audience, visibly moved, gave him a standing ovation-one of the most memorable moments of the ceremony.

The Academy stated that the Advanced Research Chair was created specifically in recognition of Commander Urandir's path. "Urandir's cause has always been bigger than himself. It was for the people, for truth, for humanity. A man who dared to turn theory into practice, dreams into structure, and science into national sovereignty," said Regino Barros.

A New Brazil

This historic moment also marks the beginning of an important institutional alliance. The union of Dakila, ABRAHM, and the Brazilian Association of Digital Influence (Abrid) ushers in a new era of cooperation among science, communication, and merit. These are three ecosystems sharing a common purpose: to cultivate a generation of Brazilians who will help a more just, developed, and aware nation to flourish.

"The greatest asset of these institutions is the people who represent them," said Urandir. "None of this would be possible without the pearls who walk with us. The people involved in the research are worth more than gold. They're on the front lines-they are the essence of it all," he added.

As he began his speech, Urandir greeted the audience with a "good morning," even though it was already evening. He explained that this is how he prefers to greet people-because he sincerely hopes everyone has a good day, at any time, in any circumstance. "This was a quantum leap that we at Dakila are proud to experience. We are certainly going to make a difference for Brazil and for the world, within our means," he said.

He praised Secretary Lucena's forward-thinking vision in recognizing in the Peabiru Trail a path to transform tourism and the economy of entire municipalities. "We estimate we'll be able to generate over 40,000 new jobs by the end of the year," he noted, pointing out that the Peabiru Trail is a relic. "Long before the colonizers and even the indigenous peoples, it already existed. The world knows this and comes here to see it firsthand. It's a source of pride to know that this trail is in Brazil."

His words resonated like a manifesto. Urandir emphasized that the world already acknowledges the greatness of the Amazon-not only for its natural riches but also for the archaeological heritage hidden beneath the forest. He explained that outside of Brazil, many are already aware of the historical remnants uncovered by Dakila's research, while recognition is still lacking at home. "We believe that with all this effort, all this understanding, and with the help of everyone who gets involved, we will succeed in making this kind of tourism flourish in our country," he affirmed.

A Visionary Mind

Commander Urandir is the symbol of a new scientific era fueled by courage, innovation, and a commitment to truth. His inspiring leadership has laid the foundation for a Brazil that recognizes itself in its own history, values its roots, and projects its future with protagonism.

By being sworn in as president of ABRAHM's Advanced Research Chair, Urandir solidifies a vital milestone in his journey and ushers in a new era for national science. He has made his life a collective legacy. Nothing happened by chance. Everything was for a cause. A cause that now belongs to Brazil-and to the world.

On this unforgettable night, a new Brazilian was born. And with him, a new Brazil is born too. A more conscious, fairer, and greater country. Because when knowledge is guided by truth, the impossible ceases to exist.

