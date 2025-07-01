Modular, autonomous, codeless and fully GDPR compliant, the next-generation AI suite helps retailers boost efficiency, safety and customer experience

x-hoppers, the smart, AI-powered retail communications platform from Wildix, today announced the rollout of its fully embedded agentic AI suite, now live across all x-hoppers deployments. Designed to streamline operations, reduce theft and improve customer experience, the next-generation system gives frontline retail teams the power to act in real time, hands-free and without screen-switching or manual tools.

Modular, autonomous and fully GDPR-compliant, x-hoppers' agentic AI listens, interprets intent, and takes immediate action based on voice input. Whether flagging a restock, reporting a theft or pulling up personalized promotions, retail staff can complete critical tasks directly through their headsets, without screens or manual escalations.

"Brick-and-mortar retail depends on fast decisions, clear communication and seamless service," said Graham Dixon, x-hoppers CTO. "Our agentic AI amplifies that impact across every level by compounding the entire experience. From frontline staff using their voice to take instant action, to back office teams gaining real-time insights, to customers receiving faster, more personalized service, every layer benefits."

The no-code configuration studio allows retailers and partners to tailor workflows to store-specific operations, making the AI both scalable and easy to deploy.

Real-Time Intelligence, Built for the Retail Floor

Agentic AI represents a shift from reactive automation to autonomous execution. According to Gartner, agentic AI could resolve 80% of common customer service issues by 2029, reducing operational costs by up to 30%.

x-hoppers' agentic AI, embedded in a wireless headset, empowers retail staff to activate a wide range of intelligent workflows in real time, including:

Flag low stock while scanning items, triggering automatic replenishment workflows

Report theft or safety incidents via voice, with auto-escalation and alert logging

Access real-time promotions using inventory and loyalty history

Manage HR and operations hands-free, from clock-ins to task tracking

Accessing customer context, when available through loyalty programs or app-based IDs, to personalize service

Bridging Online and In-Store Journeys

x-hoppers also transforms omnichannel continuity through a retail-specific AI assistant that unifies digital and physical touchpoints:

AI surfaces relevant insights, such as purchase history or preferences, to help staff provide tailored, efficient service.

In-store teams can instantly retrieve this context via voice, without needing to escalate or leave the floor

A digital assistant on the retailer's site can help capture behavioral cues (e.g., product interest or cart activity), which, if linked to a known profile, can inform in-store engagement

Staff gain voice-enabled access to operational, HR and customer-facing workflows, empowering them to resolve requests immediately, without escalations or delays

Whether online or on the floor, the platform ensures seamless customer handoffs and consistent service across every interaction.

Already Powering Results Across Shop Floors

British supermarket chain Heron Foods is among the first to adopt the system, now live in 25 stores and rolling out across all new and refurbished locations. Staff use x-hoppers to troubleshoot checkout issues, log tickets automatically, detect theft through AI-enabled computer vision and manage daily tasks, without escalating to managers or leaving the floor.

"x-hoppers has been a game-changer from the previous technology used in stores at Heron Foods," said Jon Newson, Head of Information Technology, Heron Foods. "After a successful proof-of-concept, around 25 stores now use the technology, with every new and refurbished store adopting it. The headsets extend functionality beyond our previous solution, improve team collaboration on the floor, enhance customer experience with prompt service and increase colleagues' sense of safety on the shop floor."

Built with privacy at its core, x-hoppers agentic AI features full GDPR compliance, no biometric tracking, a transcription engine fully decoupled from large language models and modular no-code workflows customizable to each store's needs.

From store floors to HQ, x-hoppers' scalable AI platform strengthens collaboration, improves response times and puts powerful tools directly in the hands of retail staff.

About x-hoppers

Launched in 2024 in the UK, US, France and Germany, x-hoppers is an AI-powered retail communication platform designed to improve store operations, security, and customer experience. By integrating wireless headsets, smart call points and AI-driven theft detection, x-hoppers helps retailers optimise in-store communication and reduce shrinkage. Wildix's UC retail solution is now trusted by leading retailers, including Holland Barrett, Heron Foods, House of Spells and Tenby Stores, with more brands joining as demand for smarter, AI-driven in-store connectivity and security continues to rise.

