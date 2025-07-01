New organizational structure will drive commercial growth, innovation, and overall business performance.

KARL STORZ, a family-owned medical technology company headquartered in Tuttlingen, Germany, today announced the creation of a North America region that unifies its US, Canada, and Veterinary businesses under the leadership of Sonal Matai.

Matai joined KARL STORZ in 2022 and was appointed to lead KARL STORZ United States in early 2024. As President of North America, Matai will now oversee key functions such as commercial operations, research and development, and manufacturing under a unified leadership structure for the region.

The formation of KARL STORZ North America reflects the company's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, service, and value to its customers across a broader geographic footprint.

"After 80 years, KARL STORZ's mission remains the same to improve patient lives," said Matai, President of KARL STORZ North America. "The decision to unify our businesses across North America underscores our commitment to our customers and their evolving needs in patient care. This is an exciting opportunity to leverage exceptional talent from both countries, which will only strengthen our ability to bring solutions to market with greater speed and agility."

Effective today, KARL STORZ North America encompasses six locations in the US and a Canadian and Veterinary hub in Mississauga, Ontario, a region recognized for its booming medical technology sector. Changes to the organizational structure will cause no anticipated disruption to services, product availability, or customer support.

About KARL STORZ

KARL STORZ is an innovative leader in endoscopic technology and surgical imaging solutions across virtually all surgical specialties. Its integrated OR solutions, including advancements in digital surgery, enhance collaboration to improve clinical efficiency and outcomes inside the hospital and across other sites of care. With subsidiaries around the world, KARL STORZ is a family-owned company based in Germany that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness. For more information, visit www.karlstorz.com.

