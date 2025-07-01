DuJour Media: The Power of Collaboration: Jason Binn's Strategic Partnerships with Luxury Giants

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / In true DuJour fashion, media mogul and cultural tastemaker Jason Binn returned to Art Basel Miami Beach with another unforgettable event that blended art, fashion, celebrity, and innovation in a way only he can.

Hosted at a private waterfront estate in Miami Beach, the DuJour x Art Basel Experience brought together a curated guest list of the most influential names in art, design, entertainment, and business. From internationally acclaimed artists and collectors to A-list celebrities and top-tier luxury brands, the evening was a true celebration of creativity and culture.

"Art Basel is more than a fair - it's a movement, a magnet for inspiration," said Jason Binn, Founder and CEO of DuJour Media. "We wanted to create an immersive experience that captures the DuJour spirit - where luxury meets substance and culture meets community."

The event featured:

A private gallery installation curated by a leading contemporary art house

Live performances by internationally recognized DJs and artists

Gastronomic experiences from Michelin-starred chefs and cocktail artisans

Many notable attendees, including many of the biggest names in music and entertainment, gathered to celebrate the intersection of modern art and luxury lifestyle that defines both Art Basel and DuJour.

This year's event also marked the launch of DuJour's Art Issue, featuring exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes photo shoots, and Jason Binn's hand-selected list of emerging artists to watch in 2025.

With another iconic Art Basel event in the books, Jason Binn continues to cement his status as one of the most connected and influential voices in media and culture - where every room he enters becomes the place to be.

About DuJour Media:

DuJour Media is a dual audience luxury lifestyle media company focused on our community's passions and interests, including fashion, art, culture, beauty, home, entertainment, design, travel, business, nightlife, wine and spirits. This content resonates with the most affluent and influential readers and consumers in the country, representing over 70 percent of the nation's wealth, purchasing power and influence.

