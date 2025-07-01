DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Frontotemporal Dementia Market Sees Rise in Precision Medicine and Gene Therapy Approaches | DelveInsight

The overall market for frontotemporal dementia is expected to grow with the anticipated launch of emerging therapies, including Latozinemab, PBFT02, TAK-594/DNL593, and others, increased awareness, and extensive research in the forecast period (2025-2034).

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Frontotemporal Dementia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, frontotemporal dementia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for frontotemporal dementia was found to be USD 60 million in the US in 2024.

in the US in 2024. According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of FTD in 7MM were found to be ~130K in 2024 and are estimated to rise with a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period (2025-2034).

in 2024 and are estimated to rise with a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period (2025-2034). The highest proportion of FTD cases were observed in the bvFTD in the 7MM, while the fewest cases were found in language variant FTD (primary progressive aphasia).

Leading frontotemporal dementia companies developing emerging therapies, such as Alector, Passage Bio, Prevail Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, GSK, Vesper Bio, Takeda, and others, are developing new frontotemporal dementia treatment drugs that can be available in the frontotemporal dementia market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new frontotemporal dementia treatment drugs that can be available in the frontotemporal dementia market in the coming years. The promising frontotemporal dementia therapies in the pipeline include Latozinemab, PBFT02, TAK-594/DNL593, PR006, VES001, and others.

and others. Latozinemab, the most advanced therapy for FTD-GRN, with Orphan Drug Designation (ODD), Breakthrough Therapy (BTD), and Fast Track Designations for FTD, holds a strong regulatory momentum.

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Dynamics

The frontotemporal dementia market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. Emerging drugs are poised for market leadership due to the absence of an approved treatment for FTD, as rising case numbers drive urgent demand, renewed research interest fuels hope for improved diagnostics and expanded treatment options, and novel therapeutic approaches offer ample opportunities for breakthroughs.

As potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the frontotemporal dementia market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the frontotemporal dementia market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the frontotemporal dementia market. The exact pathologyof the disorder remains unknown, and its heterogeneous nature makes clinical trials challenging, with few reaching completion; coupled with the high rate of misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, often due to symptom overlap with other disorders, these factors collectively weaken the market and pose significant hurdles for targeted treatment and the success of upcoming drugs.

Moreover, frontotemporal dementia treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the frontotemporal dementia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the frontotemporal dementia market growth.

Frontotemporal Dementia Treatment Market

The frontotemporal dementia treatment drug market is segmented by drug classes, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) such as citalopram and fluoxetine, antipsychotics, cholinesterase inhibitors like donepezil, rivastigmine, and galantamine, NMDA receptor antagonists such as memantine, and benzodiazepine-based anti-anxiety medications.

SSRIs and related drugs are considered promising for FTD patients, as they have shown success in managing psychiatric symptoms that are similar to behavioral issues seen in FTD, particularly in those with the behavioral variant (bvFTD). Antidepressants and antipsychotics are frequently prescribed SSRIs for managing these symptoms.

However, research indicates that cholinesterase inhibitors are generally ineffective in treating FTD and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and may even worsen behavioral or motor symptoms. Donepezil, rivastigmine, and galantamine remain the most commonly administered cholinesterase inhibitors in FTD and similar conditions. Memantine, an NMDA receptor antagonist approved for Alzheimer's disease, has been explored for its potential neuroprotective effects by targeting excitotoxicity linked to NMDA receptor overactivity.

Complementary therapies also play a vital role in FTD management. Physical therapy focusing on gait and balance can help reduce fall risk and improve survival. Speech therapy, particularly with specialists in neurodegenerative aphasias, benefits individuals with primary progressive aphasia. Additionally, occupational therapy assessments for home safety can enhance daily functioning for those with motor coordination difficulties or apraxia.

Growing research interest in FTD is paving the way for future breakthroughs and the development of innovative treatments targeting new molecular pathways.

Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward the development of novel treatment therapies with considerable amount of success over the years. To date, there are a few emerging market players, Alector/GSK (latozinemab), Passage Bio (PBFT02), Prevail Therapeutics (PR006), Denali Therapeutics/Takeda (TAK-594/DNL593), Vesper Bio (VES001), and others that are developing therapies for the treatment of FTD.

Alector's lead candidate, Latozinemab, is a monoclonal antibody aimed at regulating progranulin, an immune system modulator in the brain that has genetic associations with several neurodegenerative conditions. It is currently undergoing Phase III clinical evaluation for the treatment of FTD-GRN. Developed in partnership with GSK, Latozinemab has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for FTD, along with Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Fast Track status from the U.S. FDA for FTD-GRN. The ongoing global INFRONT-3 Phase III trial is enrolling both symptomatic and at-risk individuals with FTD-GRN.

Passage Bio is developing PBFT02, a gene therapy that employs an AAV1 vector to deliver a modified GRN gene to patient cells. The therapy is under investigation in Phase I/II trials for FTD with GRN mutations, supported by an active IND from the FDA and regulatory approvals in multiple countries. Following encouraging regulatory feedback on its clinical development path for FTD-C9orf72, Passage Bio plans to begin dosing in the upliFT-D trial in the first half of 2025.

Denali Therapeutics, in collaboration with Takeda, is advancing TAK-594 (also known as DNL593), an IV-administered progranulin replacement therapy enabled by its proprietary Protein Transport Vehicle (PTV) platform. Progranulin supports lysosomal health and exhibits neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties. DNL593 leverages "brain shuttle" technology to deliver progranulin across the blood-brain barrier. Data from an ongoing Phase I/II trial in healthy volunteers showed dose-dependent increases in CSF progranulin levels, indicating effective brain delivery. Dosing in FTD-GRN patients is currently in progress.

Prevail Therapeutics is working on PR006, a one-time gene therapy targeting FTD-GRN. This therapy uses an AAV9 vector to deliver a functional GRN gene to boost progranulin levels in patients' brains. PR006 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in both the U.S. and Europe, as well as Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA for FTD-GRN. It is currently being evaluated in the PROCLAIM Phase I/II clinical trial in FTD-GRN patients.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the frontotemporal dementia market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the frontotemporal dementia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market

In May 2025, Vesper Bio announced that it had reached an important enrolment milestone in the Phase Ib/IIa of its ongoing SORT-IN-2 study of VES001 for GRN-FTD.

announced that it had reached an important enrolment milestone in the Phase Ib/IIa of its ongoing SORT-IN-2 study of VES001 for GRN-FTD. In May 2025, Passage Bio presented the process development data of a high productivity, suspension-based manufacturing process for PBFT02 at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting 2025.

Frontotemporal Dementia Overview

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a neurocognitive disorder marked by progressive impairment in executive function, behavior, and language. Its clinical presentation is highly variable, encompassing behavioral shifts, emotional disturbances, communication challenges, and sometimes motor deficits. A significant risk factor is family history, with 15-40% of cases associated with genetic mutations, though the precise underlying cause often remains unidentified.

Diagnosis is difficult due to the broad and overlapping nature of symptoms with other neurological or psychiatric conditions, the absence of definitive biomarkers, and the reliance on thorough clinical evaluation. Misdiagnosis is frequent, as FTD can closely resemble psychiatric illnesses or other forms of dementia, making accurate detection challenging.

Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation

The frontotemporal dementia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current frontotemporal dementia patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The frontotemporal dementia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Type-specific Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Gene-specific Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and The United Kingdom, and Japan]. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Size in 2024 (US) USD 60 Million Key Frontotemporal Dementia Companies Alector, Passage Bio, Prevail Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, GSK, Vesper Bio, Takeda, and others Key Frontotemporal Dementia Therapies Latozinemab, PBFT02, TAK-594/DNL593, PR006, VES001, and others

Scope of the Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Frontotemporal Dementia current marketed and emerging therapies

Frontotemporal Dementia current marketed and emerging therapies Frontotemporal Dementia Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Frontotemporal Dementia Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Frontotemporal Dementia Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Frontotemporal Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Key Insights 2. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report Introduction 3. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Frontotemporal Dementia Treatment and Management 7. Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Frontotemporal Dementia Marketed Drugs 10. Frontotemporal Dementia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Frontotemporal Dementia Market Analysis 12. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

