Wai Lana's 'Namaste' Music Video Explodes to Over 15 Million Views as Her Unity Message Attracts New Audiences

A Timeless Yoga Anthem is Blowing Up on TikTok - Showing That Meaningful Messages Can Light Up the Internet

CALIFORNIA CITY, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Originally released 10 years ago and recently re-released, this highly resonant and relevant music video is proving that authentic spiritual content can thrive on TikTok. Wai Lana's "Namaste" was originally created in honor of the first International Yoga Day in 2015. At the time, it was broadcast at the United Nations Yoga Day celebration and featured at Times Square where thousands of people gathered to celebrate. Now in 2025, it has exploded to over 15 million views on TikTok in about one week, demonstrating the platform's power to inspire people of all ages with the timeless wisdom of yoga.

'Namaste' by Wai Lana



The phenomenon began when the video hit one million TikTok views in 24 hours following its anniversary re-release, but what started as a milestone has transformed into something deeper. Unlike typical viral content with short lifespans, "Namaste" has maintained steady growth throughout the week as viewers continue showing overwhelming support with their likes, comments, and shares.

The song's message that the choices we make as individuals can create meaningful change has proven prophetic in this digital age. "We can be little lights / Together shining bright / Lighting up the world," Wai Lana sings, and that's exactly what's happening as viewers enthusiastically spread the message. Each like and share represents someone choosing to be a "little light" - proving that small individual actions can indeed illuminate the world when multiplied across a global platform.

This organic spread comes at a particularly significant time. As mental health concerns reach critical levels and global tensions escalate, the message of interconnectedness in "Namaste" is resonating with people wanting peace and authentic connection. "What fascinates me is seeing people of all ages embracing a message I humbly introduced a decade ago," says Wai Lana. "That so many people are being touched by this authentic and uplifting message shows they are hungry for wisdom, not just entertainment."

The "Namaste" music video is available at TikTok, wailana.com and other online platforms.

About Wai Lana: Wai Lana has been at the forefront of bringing authentic yoga wisdom to mainstream audiences for over four decades. As creator and host of "Wai Lana Yoga," the longest-running fitness series on public television, she was a major pioneer in making the Eastern practices of yoga and meditation accessible in the West. Her approach emphasizes yoga as a complete lifestyle rather than merely physical exercise, offering a gentle and effective approach to improving physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing. With content now spanning traditional television, streaming platforms, and social media, Wai Lana continues to adapt ancient wisdom for contemporary seekers of all ages with her music videos and new Wai Lana Insights series.

Wai Lana - Official Sites:

Official Website - https://wailana.com

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/wailanayoga

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wailana

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wai_lana

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02vaNfhIKCA

SOURCE: Wai Lana

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wai-lanas-namaste-music-video-explodes-to-over-15-million-views-as-her-unity-m-1045190