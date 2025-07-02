Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 03:38 Uhr
Schneider Wallace Cottrell Kim LLP is Pleased to Announce the Firm's Name is Changing

EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Schneider Wallace Cottrell Kim LLP is pleased to announce that the firm's name is changing to Schneider Wallace Cottrell Kim LLP, in recognition of partner Jason H. Kim and his exceptional leadership in the firm's Business Litigation and Competition practice group. The firm's website will remain www.schneiderwallace.com.

Schneider Wallace Cottrell Kim LLP

Schneider Wallace Cottrell Kim LLP
Logo of the law firm Schneider Wallace Cottrell Kim, LLP

Jason H. Kim is a nationally respected litigator whose work spans antitrust, consumer protection, civil rights, ERISA, and complex business litigation. Mr. Kim has led high-profile cases across the country, including antitrust actions on behalf of health insurers and governmental entities, landmark consumer class actions, and significant civil rights and ERISA matters. An attorney of more than twenty years and a graduate of both Harvard College and Harvard Law School, he has played a critical role in shaping the firm's growth and enhancing its national reputation through his results-oriented advocacy.

"We are proud to recognize Jason's outstanding leadership, legal skill, and unwavering dedication to our clients," said Todd Schneider, founding partner. "Jason's work has been instrumental in expanding our firm's impact-advocating for consumers and businesses harmed by unlawful anti-competitive practices. His contributions strengthen our legacy of fighting for fairness and accountability in the marketplace.

Schneider Wallace Cottrell Kim LLP will continue to serve clients nationwide in key practice areas including:

  • Antitrust litigation

  • Disability access and civil rights

  • ERISA and employee benefits

  • Employment and labor law

  • Consumer protection

  • Product liability

  • Whistleblower and qui tam actions

The firm's nationally respected team of attorneys, including named partners Todd Schneider, Pete Schneider, Carolyn Cottrell, Guy Wallace, and Jason Kim, remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for individuals, workers, and consumers against powerful corporate interests.

For more information about the firm's work, please visit www.schneiderwallace.com.

Media Contact:
Todd Schneider
tschneider@schneiderwallace.com
1-415-421-7100

SOURCE: Schneider Wallace Cottrell Kim LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/schneider-wallace-cottrell-kim-llp-is-pleased-to-announce-the-fi-1045196

