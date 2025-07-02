

EQS Newswire / 02/07/2025 / 10:07 UTC+8

Hong Kong - July 01, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - SeaPRwire , a leading Public Relations Communication Platform, has launched its innovative News Bots system, a cutting-edge AI-based automated program developed in collaboration with Asia Presswire ( https:/asiapresswire.com ). This new service is designed to provide real-time news updates and personalized news push notifications to readers, ensuring they receive the most relevant and timely information. The News Bots use advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze user preferences and behavior, delivering tailored news updates that match individual interests. Whether it's breaking news, industry updates, or trending stories, the system ensures that users are always informed with the most relevant content, without the need for manual searches or constant updates. "With the introduction of News Bots, we are revolutionizing how news is delivered to readers," said Jane Woo, Product Director at SeaPRwire. "Our system provides a seamless, efficient way for users to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in their areas of interest, all while receiving content tailored specifically to them. This not only enhances user experience but also ensures that the news they receive is timely, accurate, and relevant." By utilizing AI technology, News Bots continuously monitor news sources, social media platforms, and other relevant channels to provide instant updates. The personalized nature of the service ensures that readers are not overwhelmed by irrelevant information. Instead, they receive only the news that matters most to them, which enhances engagement and keeps them informed in real time. The platform is particularly beneficial for businesses, PR professionals, and media organizations looking to stay on top of the latest trends and breaking news. By integrating News Bots into their communication strategies, they can ensure that their content reaches the right audience at the right time, maximizing its impact and relevance. As part of SeaPRwire's ongoing commitment to innovation, the News Bots system will continue to evolve with advancements in AI technology, ensuring even greater accuracy and personalization over time. With this powerful tool, users can stay ahead of the curve, receiving personalized news directly to their devices as soon as it becomes available. "News Bots provide a level of personalization that traditional news delivery methods simply cannot match," added Jane Woo. "We believe that this will set a new standard for how news is distributed, making it more relevant, timely, and easily accessible for everyone." SeaPRwire's News Bots are now available to clients across the Asia-Pacific region, providing an innovative solution for delivering personalized news updates and enhancing the overall user experience. This new service highlights SeaPRwire's dedication to providing cutting-edge communication tools that empower brands to engage with their audiences more effectively. About Asia Presswire Asia Presswire ( https:/asiapresswire.com ) is a press release distribution service that provides tailored solutions for public relations firms, agencies, organizations, and corporations worldwide. They specialize in delivering customized press release distribution, including direct-to-editor email delivery to targeted media editors at newspapers, magazines, and broadcast outlets. Their extensive network spans 172 countries, connecting with over 230,000 media outlets and 3.6 million self-media platforms. Supporting over 46 languages, including English, Chinese, French, German, and Japanese, Asia Presswire ensures effective communication across diverse linguistic regions. Their services are designed to enhance brands' online visibility and reputation, enabling effective connection with target audiences. About SeaPRwire SeaPRwire is a leading earned media communications management platform in Asia, designed to empower PR and communications professionals. Its Branding-Insight Program streamlines communication management by connecting clients with a network of over 80,000 journalists, editors, magazines, and online media outlets, along with 300 million followers of key opinion leaders (KOLs). Leveraging AI-driven technology, SeaPRwire enables users to identify relevant media and KOLs, personalize pitches, and measure the impact of their communications efforts. Operating across regions including Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, SeaPRwire enhances brand awareness and educates audiences effectively. Media Contact Brand: SeaPRwire Contact: Media team Email: cs@seaprwire.com Website: https://seaprwire.com 02/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



