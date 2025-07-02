MANILA, July 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The future of cloud and AI is unfolding faster than ever and the Philippines is right at the heart of this transformation. On July 03, 2025, industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers will gather at Edsa Shangri-La, Manila for The State of the Future AI-Powered Cloud Philippines 2025, a high-impact summit that will explore how AI and cloud technologies are reshaping businesses, government services, and everyday life across the country. As we enter a new era of digital acceleration, this event aims to spark conversation, foster collaboration, and highlight real solutions driving national progress.The Philippines has made bold moves toward digital modernization, led by initiatives like the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT)'s Cloud-First Strategy, which has empowered government agencies to upgrade outdated systems and deliver more efficient services. Alongside this, the rollout of the National AI Roadmap and the launch of the Center for AI Research (CAIR) reflect the country's growing ambition to become a leading hub for AI innovation in the ASEAN region. Coupled with evolving regulatory frameworks and new tech policies, these efforts are opening the doors for greater investment, wider adoption, and more inclusive access to cutting-edge technologies.The summit is expected to welcome over 200 senior-level attendees, including engineers, architects, CIOs, CISOs, and business leaders, all eager to exchange insights and strategies. Through a dynamic program of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and tech spotlight sessions, participants will explore critical issues such as AI-powered automation, cybersecurity, digital governance, and ethical AI adoption. The event will also feature a showcase of the latest innovations from top tech exhibitors, offering attendees a hands-on look at the tools and platforms transforming how we work, live, and serve communities.This year's summit would not be possible without the support of our sponsors: Genesys, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp., Agents Stack, Cloudian, TUV SUD, and Maptech. These organizations continue to play a pivotal role in pushing digital transformation forward across industries. As Cjhay Azores, Global Director of Operations at ESCOM, puts it: "This is the best speaker lineup we've ever had for a cloud and AI conference in the Philippines. The topics are timely, the trends are relevant, and the conversations will be both insightful and actionable."What truly sets this event apart is its focus on impact not just innovation. From using AI to detect misinformation and deepfakes, to leveraging cloud technologies in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the conversations at this summit will highlight how technology can be a force for good. Whether you're in healthcare, finance, public service, or tech, this is your chance to engage with thought leaders and help shape the future of the country's digital landscape.Join us at The State of the Future AI-Powered Cloud Philippines 2025 as we CTRL + ALT + INNOVATE and ignite the next digital wave for the nation.For any inquiries regarding cloud, AI, or healthcare technology conferences, please contact cjhay.azores@escom.com.Source: EscomCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.