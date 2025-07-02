Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.: Starting in Poland: Chery TIGGO7 & TIGGO8 Redefine Family Mobility in Europe

WARSAW, Poland, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, Chery hosted a brand and product launch event in Poland, officially marking its entry into the European market with Poland as its first stop. During the event, Chery introduced two of its globally popular SUV models-the "Urban Champion Family SUV" TIGGO7 and the "5+2 Exclusive Intelligent SUV" TIGGO8-both offering ICE and PHEV options. The company also officially unveiled its self-developed Chery Super Hybrid (CSH), bringing cutting-edge hybrid technology and an exceptional mobility experience to local consumers.

Zhang Shengshan, Vice President of Chery Automobile, noted the company has been China's top auto exporter for 22 years, now serving over 16 million customers across over 120 countries and regions. Backed by eight international R&D centers, over 13,000 engineers, and investments exceeding 100 billion yuan, Chery is well-positioned for premium market expansion. Its "In Europe, for Europe" strategy focuses on understanding local needs while delivering mobility solutions that embody its brand values of green, technology, family and companionship.

Chery's global models TIGGO7 and TIGGO8 are engineered to meet worldwide five-star safety standards with their robust cage-body construction and advanced ADAS system covering five key driving scenarios. TIGGO8 features a flexible "5+2" seating configuration that expands to 1,930L of cargo space, while the compact TIGGO7 offers adaptable storage from 500L to 1,305L, paired with premium interiors for diverse needs.

CSH serves as the cornerstone of its European hybrid market strategy, integrating a high-efficiency dedicated hybrid engine with 46.5% thermal efficiency, a stepless super electric hybrid DHT, and high-performance batteries to achieve fuel economy below 4.5L/100km in battery-depleting mode. The powertrain delivers class-leading performance with 280kW maximum hybrid power output and 24,000rpm peak motor speed, ensuring optimal efficiency across all driving conditions. The Guardian Battery Safety System provides industry-leading protection through instant 2-millisecond power cutoff capability, an ultra-wide operating temperature range (-35°C to 60°C), and IP68-rated durability, establishing new benchmarks for hybrid vehicle safety and reliability.

Chery's Polish market debut serves as the cornerstone of its European expansion, with Greece, the Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary next in line for market entry. TIGGO7 and TIGGO8 models, currently undergoing rigorous Euro NCAP safety testing, are anticipated to secure top-tier ratings that will reinforce their premium positioning and accelerate Chery's momentum across European markets.

